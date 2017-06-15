"Always In My Heart." Keith Richards Pays Tribute To Anita Pallenberg

Keith Richards' Ex-Partner Anita Pallenberg Dies
The model, actress and Rolling Stones muse passed away on Tuesday.
The Rolling Stones guitarist has broken his silence on the passing of his former partner and the mother to two of his children.
Keith Richards has shared an emotional tribute to Anita Pallenberg, following the news of her death, aged 73.
Taking to his official Twitter, the Rolling Stones guitarist posted a throwback image of the actress, model and Stones influencer: "A most remarkable woman. Always in my heart."
A most remarkable woman. Always in my heart.— Keith Richards (@officialKeef) June 14, 2017
(Photo: Michael Cooper) pic.twitter.com/ubZtRYW1Am
Pallenberg first met the Rolling Stones at their Munich concert in 1965 and ended up dating Brian Jones before she formed a relationship with Richards.
She went on to have three children with the Paint It Black rocker, Marlon, 47, Angela, 45, and Tara- who tragically died as an infant.
Pallenberg's friend Stella Schnabel appeared to break the news on Instagram, writing: "I have never met a woman quite like you Anita."
Singer-songwriter Bebe Buell wrote in her own Instagram post: "There was none more beautiful, more unique and more inspiring! The official "sixth Stone"... I will love you forever, dearest Anita. Sleep with the special angels, Gods & Goddesses... RIP".
Speaking about her time with the band, she said: "I’ve always loved the blues and Brian especially was a real blues man. It was more than just pop. I thought they were great, you know.
"In those days. Now I’m not so sure! Somebody like Keith, he’s got a future because he can sit up like a blues man until he’s 90, he can just strum his guitar and sing his songs and people will always listen; but all this pop stuff. I’m not really interested."
Pallenberg is survived by two children and five grandchildren.
