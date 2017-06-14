Keith Richards' Ex-Partner Anita Pallenberg Dies

The 50 Greatest Protest Songs
Frustrated by the system? Not got the result you wanted? Brow-beaten by The Man? Music is the answer. Radio X picks fifty of the greatest songs about struggle.
The model, actress and Rolling Stones muse passed away on Tuesday, aged 73.
Keith Richards' former girlfriend Anita Pallenberg has passed away.
The actress and model - who famously dated the Rolling Stones rocker and has two children with him, Marlon, 47, and Angela, 45 - has passed away at the age of 73.
Pallenberg first met the Rolling Stones at their Munich concert in 1965 and ended up dating Brian Jones before she went on to have a relationship with Richards.
Her friend Stella Schnabel appeared to break the news on Instagram, writing: "I have never met a woman quite like you Anita."
Singer-songwriter Bebe Buell wrote in her own Instagram post: "There was none more beautiful, more unique and more inspiring! The official "sixth Stone"... I will love you forever, dearest Anita. Sleep with the special angels, Gods & Goddesses... RIP".
In another image the rocker referred to Pallenberg as the "sixth Stone".
Speaking about her time with the band, she said: "I’ve always loved the blues and Brian especially was a real blues man. It was more than just pop. I thought they were great, you know.
"In those days. Now I’m not so sure! Somebody like Keith, he’s got a future because he can sit up like a blues man until he’s 90, he can just strum his guitar and sing his songs and people will always listen; but all this pop stuff. I’m not really interested."
Pallenberg is survived by two children and five grandchildren.
