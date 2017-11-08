Looks Like The Rolling Stones Will Play The UK After All...

Frontman Mick Jagger has revealed the band are "getting plans in place" to play homecoming shows in 2018.

The Rolling Stones are planning UK gigs for next year.

British fans of the legendary band were devastated to find out they'd missed out the UK on their No Filter European Tour earlier this year, but Mick Jagger has now revealed the group are planning to perform in the UK in 2018.

The Paint It Black singer told The Sun newspaper: "We were disappointed not to perform in the UK on our recent jaunt and we’re looking forward to getting plans in place to do so next year."

Watch the No Filter tour teaser here:

The Rolling Stones' last big gigs in the UK were back in 2013, when they performed two shows at London's Hyde Park and also had one of the headline slots at the iconic Glastonbury Festival.