Liam Gallagher & Florence + The Machine Lead The Rolling Stones Support

23 April 2018, 09:30

The likes of Richard Ashcroft, The Vaccines & James Bay are also among the special guests announced for The Rolling Stones 2018 UK tour.

The Rolling Stones have have unveiled a stellar line-up for the UK dates of their No Filter tour.  

Liam Gallagher will open the UK leg of the tour at the London Stadium on 22 May, while Florence + The Machine is set to open on 25 May at the same venue. 

Fans at Southampton St Mary’s will be treated to a special performance from The Vaccines whose new single is titled Rolling Stones, while The Specials will take to the stage at the Ricoh Stadium in their home town of Coventry.

The Verve legend Richard Ashcroft will join the Stones as he opens two shows – Edinburgh Murrayfield Stadium and Manchester’s Old Trafford, while Elbow will open at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. 

Finally, James Bay will perform at London’s Twickenham Stadium, as the UK leg of the No Filter tour comes to an epic close.

Liam Gallagher said of the news: "It's a dream come true to be asked to open for the mighty Rolling Stones - the best Rock n Roll band EVER. "  

Florence + The Machine added: “We are so excited to be supporting the Rolling Stones, it is a huge honour to be playing with one of our biggest influences.”

Watch Liam Gallagher perform Paper Crown live on the Radio X rooftop:

The Rolling Stones' 'Stones – No Filter Tour' support acts are as follows:

 

22 May – LONDON – Liam Gallagher

25 May – LONDON – Florence + the Machine

29 May – SOUTHAMPTON –  The Vaccines

02 Jun – COVENTRY – The Specials

05 Jun – MANCHESTER – Richard Ashcroft

09 Jun – EDINBURGH – Richard Ashcroft

15 Jun – CARDIFF – Elbow

19 Jun – TWICKENHAM – James Bay

 

 


