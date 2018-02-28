Charlie Watts: For Me David Bowie Wasn't This Musical Genius

The Rolling Stones drummer revealed he was amazed at the reaction to the icon's death, though he thought "he was a lovely guy".

The Rolling Stones sticksman - who now seven years older than the Heroes icon when he lost his private battle with cancer in 2016 - has admitted he thought Bowie only wrote "a couple of good songs".

Speaking to The Guardian, he revealed: “I thought people would have been very sad obviously, and he was a lovely guy and he wrote a couple of good songs. But for me, he wasn’t this musical genius.”

Speaking about the Paint It Black rockers' current No Filter tour, and whether it would be their last, the drummer said: “For me, I would like to be standing on Sunday 8 July at the end of the show in Warsaw. That’s as far as I can see.”

However, speaking about when the rockers finally do call it a day, he mused: “I would hate it to dissolve not amicably. I would like Mick to say, or me or Keith or whoever ... I don’t want to do it any more, for whatever reason, and we just say that’s it. I wouldn’t want it to be an argument or whatever.”

22 May 2018 - London: London Stadium

5 June 2018 - Manchester, Old Trafford Football Stadium

9 June 2018 - Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

15 June 2018 - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

19 June 2018 - London, Twickenham Stadium