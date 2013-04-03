The Rolling Stones Announce Hyde Park Show

3rd April 2013, 14:15

The Rolling Stones have announced they will continue their comeback tour 50 and Counting with a performance in London's Hyde Park on Saturday July 6.

The outdoor show is part of the Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park and marks almost 44 years to the day since the iconic rock bank played there.

"We had such a great time playing the five concerts last year, we want to keep it going," Mick Jagger commented.

"Hyde Park holds such great memories for us and we can't think of anywhere better to perform to our UK fans this summer."

The Vaccines, The Temper Trap, Gary Clark Jr and King Charles, Palma Violets, Tribes, The Boxer Rebellion are among the support acts.

Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time July 6 line up:

THE GREAT OAK STAGE
THE ROLLING STONES
The Vaccines
The Temper Trap
Gary Clark Jr.
King Charles

THE THEATRE STAGE
Palma Violets
The Boxer Rebellion
Temples
Story Books
 
VILLAGE HALL
Tribes
Broken Hands
Drenge
Gabriel Bruce
Will Heard

BANDSTAND
Trigger Finger
Kimberley Anne
Splashh
Loom
Will Cook
Whinne Williams


Tickets go on sale Friday (April 5) at 9am.

The band have also announced a North American tour - tickets for that are on sale April 8.

50 and Counting American Tour Dates:

TBA                Los Angeles    STAPLES Center      
May 5              Oakland          Oracle Arena       
May 8              San Jose          HP Pavilion         
May 11            Las Vegas       MGM Grand        
May 15            Anaheim          Honda Center         
May 25            Toronto           Air Canada Centre  
May 28            Chicago           United Center          
June 12            Boston            TD Garden       
June 18            Philadelphia    Wells Fargo Center  

