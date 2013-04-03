The Rolling Stones Announce Hyde Park Show

[[ This video has been removed ]]

The outdoor show is part of the Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park and marks almost 44 years to the day since the iconic rock bank played there.

"We had such a great time playing the five concerts last year, we want to keep it going," Mick Jagger commented.

"Hyde Park holds such great memories for us and we can't think of anywhere better to perform to our UK fans this summer."

The Vaccines, The Temper Trap, Gary Clark Jr and King Charles, Palma Violets, Tribes, The Boxer Rebellion are among the support acts.

Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time July 6 line up:

THE GREAT OAK STAGE

THE ROLLING STONES

The Vaccines

The Temper Trap

Gary Clark Jr.

King Charles

THE THEATRE STAGE

Palma Violets

The Boxer Rebellion

Temples

Story Books



VILLAGE HALL

Tribes

Broken Hands

Drenge

Gabriel Bruce

Will Heard

BANDSTAND

Trigger Finger

Kimberley Anne

Splashh

Loom

Will Cook

Whinne Williams



Tickets go on sale Friday (April 5) at 9am.

The band have also announced a North American tour - tickets for that are on sale April 8.

50 and Counting American Tour Dates:

TBA Los Angeles STAPLES Center

May 5 Oakland Oracle Arena

May 8 San Jose HP Pavilion

May 11 Las Vegas MGM Grand

May 15 Anaheim Honda Center

May 25 Toronto Air Canada Centre

May 28 Chicago United Center

June 12 Boston TD Garden

June 18 Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center