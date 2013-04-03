The Rolling Stones Announce Hyde Park Show

Keith Richards Pays Tribute To Anita Pallenberg
The Rolling Stones guitarist has broken his silence on the sad passing of his former partner.
The Rolling Stones have announced they will continue their comeback tour 50 and Counting with a performance in London's Hyde Park on Saturday July 6.
The outdoor show is part of the Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park and marks almost 44 years to the day since the iconic rock bank played there.
"We had such a great time playing the five concerts last year, we want to keep it going," Mick Jagger commented.
"Hyde Park holds such great memories for us and we can't think of anywhere better to perform to our UK fans this summer."
The Vaccines, The Temper Trap, Gary Clark Jr and King Charles, Palma Violets, Tribes, The Boxer Rebellion are among the support acts.
Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time July 6 line up:
THE GREAT OAK STAGE
THE ROLLING STONES
The Vaccines
The Temper Trap
Gary Clark Jr.
King Charles
THE THEATRE STAGE
Palma Violets
The Boxer Rebellion
Temples
Story Books
VILLAGE HALL
Tribes
Broken Hands
Drenge
Gabriel Bruce
Will Heard
BANDSTAND
Trigger Finger
Kimberley Anne
Splashh
Loom
Will Cook
Whinne Williams
Tickets go on sale Friday (April 5) at 9am.
The band have also announced a North American tour - tickets for that are on sale April 8.
50 and Counting American Tour Dates:
TBA Los Angeles STAPLES Center
May 5 Oakland Oracle Arena
May 8 San Jose HP Pavilion
May 11 Las Vegas MGM Grand
May 15 Anaheim Honda Center
May 25 Toronto Air Canada Centre
May 28 Chicago United Center
June 12 Boston TD Garden
June 18 Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center
The model, actress and Rolling Stones muse passed away on Tuesday.
