Will John Frusciante Ever Return To Red Hot Chili Peppers?

A fan has claimed the guitarist opened up to him about the chances of going back to the California funk band.

John Frusciante first joined the Red Hot Chili Peppers at just 18 years old, following the death of Hillel Slovak in 1988 due to a heroin overdose.

Frusciante went on to battle his own heroin addiction, which - after leaving the band in 1992 - almost almost cost him his life.

Despite re-joining the band in 1998 and going on to release Californication, one of their most commercially successful albums in 1999 followed by By The Way (2002), Stadium Arcadium (2006) was to be the last album he recorded with Anthony Kiedis and co.

While it seems since his official departure from the band in 2009 that the California funk rockers had finally found a fit in Josh Klinghoffer, there may be fresh hope that Frusciante could return to them once more.

As Alternative Nation reports, a fan on Reddit has recalled his amazing chance to speak to the guitarist via Skype thanks to a favour from a friend.

In the account, wesleyredhot claims he spoke to the rocker and quizzed him on whether he'd ever re-join the band.

He then revealed his response, noting: "He said that destiny made him fall in love with other things that made him distance himself from a Rock Band, but in the end he completed that one day he might come back, he just thinks it's still far from happening but it's a possibility for one day maybe."

See his full account what appears to be a still of Frusciante below:

Credit: Reddit/wesleyredhot

The fan also claims that he asked the Scar Tissue guitarist if he ever did hard drugs again after becoming clean in the late 90s, to which he claims: "He thanked the concern and said that drugs are not a problem, The problems are the people, And someday, anything can happen. But that does not use heavy drugs".

Photo credit: Eamonn and James Clarke/Eamonn and James Clarke/PA Images