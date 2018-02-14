WATCH: RHCP's Chad Smith & Will Ferrell Reunite On Stage

The doppelgängers joined Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder and more for a cover of Depeche Mode's Personal Jesus at a charity gig.

Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and comedian and actor Will Ferrell had audiences seeing double when they both took the stage at their a charity gig this week.

Watch a clip of their performance of the 1990 track in a video shared on YouTube by MrBubbrub above.

The pair joined Peal Jam's Eddie Vedder, guitarist Mike McCready and singer-songwriter Brandie Carlile at the Moore Theatre in Seattle on Monday (12 February), where they performed a cover of Depeche Mode's Personal Jesus.

See their full performance below:

The first few seconds of the video sees the Anchorman star provide a lengthy mic-check, before he returns to add accompaniment with his cow bell.

Unsuprisingly Chad Smith took his rightful place behind the drum kit for the performance while Brandie Carlile sung and Eddie Vedder was given a tambourine.

The assorted rockers also performed Babe I'm Gonna Leave You, which was made famous by Joan Baez and Led Zeppelin.

Watch it here:

One Classy Night was held in the Washington State city to raise money for the Cancer for College charity, which - according to Billboard -raised over $300,000 (approx £215,000) on the night.

Cancer For College has provided over 1,000 college scholarship to cancer survivors and raised more than $2.5m in grants since 1993.

Meanwhile, a Red Hot Chili Peppers fan hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons, after he accidentally booked tickets to see a bagpipe band instead.

As 6abc reports, Duncan Robb from Chesterfield bought what he thought were tickets to see Anthony Kiedis and co. in Belfast on 10 February, thinking it would help form an early romantic Valentine's Day weekend.

Unfortunately, it wasn't until a few days before Duncan and his partner were headed down to The SSE Arena that they realised the tickets were in fact to see the Red Hot Chilli Pipers- who dub themselves "the most famous bagpipe band on the planet".

See the tickets in a post shared by the hapless boyfriend here:

Still can’t believe we’ve flown over to Belfast not for the @ChiliPeppers but to see the ‘worlds best bagpipe band’ @chillipipers ... thought I’d got a rate good deal on tickets n’all. Had a nightmare pic.twitter.com/YO72amVR4I — Duncan Robb (@Dunc_Cfc) February 10, 2018

Lead photo credit: YouTube/MrBubbrub