WATCH: Chad Smith Storms Off-Stage When Fan Calls Him Will Ferrell

28 November 2017, 14:38

Chad Smith loses it after fan yelling "Will Ferrell" at him (2017)

02:58

The Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer was performing when a heckler kept shouting out the name of his comedian doppelgänger.

Will Ferrell looks like Chad Smith and Chad Smith looks like Will Ferrell. It's something we've all known for a few years now, but for some reason it never gets old.

One fan decided to remind the RHCP sticksman of the joke during a recent performance at the Los Angeles Musicians Institute by shouting out the comedians name on stage.

At first glance the Dark Necessities rocker didn't take too kindly to the joke, and yelled "SHUT UP" before storming off stage.

Watch the cringe moment above, courtesy of RHCP Live.

Returning on stage, he addressed the fan asking: "Listen, are you a musician? You’re a drummer? Why did you say that?"

When the fan revealed it was because he loved the drummer, the drummer responded: “You love me and go ‘oh Will Ferrell!” I’m not Will Ferrell, you idiot”.

He added: “Nah I’m just fucking with you. I don’t give a shit, I think it’s great! I’m fucking famous because of Will Ferrell."

Phew, we thought Chad was serious there. We guess now we know he's a guy you DON'T mess with.

