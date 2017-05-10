WATCH: Red Hot Chili Peppers Share Goodbye Angels Video

Red Hot Chili Peppers have unveiled the video for their Goodbye Angels track.

The Thoranna Sigurdardottir-directed vid follows the exploits of a female protagonist interspersed with footage of the band performing.

Watch it below:

Goodbye Angels is the latest release to come from the band's eleventh studio album, The Getaway, which was released in June 2016.

While promoting the record, Anthony Kiedis revealed to Radio X how he saved a baby's life during carpool karaoke.

The Dark Necessities singer told Chris Moyles: "We had a very interesting unscripted moment. We danced-off, we tied and then we were going to celebrate with some Mexican food on the corner.

"And a woman came out of her house holding a child, saying 'my baby, my baby, my baby can't breathe!'

"We all ran across the street. The lady thrust the baby into my arms. The baby was not breathing."

Watch his amazing story here:

He continued: "I thought, 'i'm going to try and do a little baby CPR real quick to see if I can get some air into this kid.

I tried to open the mouth. (It was) locked shut. So I started rubbing the belly, bubbles started coming out of the mouth, the eyes rolled back into place. The ambulance showed up and I handed the baby over who was breathing and fine."

"Then we went back to shooting Carpool Karaoke."

Meanwhile, the Sick Love rockers are currently on tour across North America, where they will play Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena on 11 May.

