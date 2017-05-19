WATCH: Red Hot Chili Peppers Play Seasons In Tribute To Chris Cornell

Red Hot Chili Peppers paid tribute to Chris Cornell on stage last night (18 May), after the tragic news of his death.

Watch a video of fan footage shot by zeke005 here:

Play Red Hot Chili Peppers pay tribute to Chris Cornell Watch Josh Klinghoffer covered Seasons from the Singles soundtrack. 02:24

The band played the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, when guitarist Josh Klinghoffer honoured the grunge icon by covering his Seasons track- from the soundtrack of 90s rom-com, Singles.

Yesterday it was confirmed that the Soundgarden and Audioslave singer committed suicide.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office’s issued a statement earlier today (Thursday 18 May) which said:

"The cause of death has been determined as hanging by suicide. A full autopsy report has not yet been completed. There is no additional information at this time.”

Cornell is survived by his wife Vicky Karayiannis, daughters Lillian Jean, 16, and Toni, 12, as well as 11-year-old son Christopher.

The musician was in the middle of a tour with Soundgarden, and had been performing a sold-out show at the Fox Theatre just hours before his death.

Credit: YouTube/zeke005