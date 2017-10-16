WATCH: When RHCP's Flea Jammed With Koko The Gorilla...

16 October 2017, 10:54

We celebrate Michael Peter Balzary's 55th birthday with this heart-warming clip.

As the Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist and co-founder celebrates his birthday today, we look back at one of the highlights of his career.

You'd think playing Woodstock, performing at the Super Bowl or playing the national anthem for his beloved LA Lakers would be one of the best things that's ever happened to him?

Nope. It was jamming with a primate.

Watch our video of the magic moment above, courtesy of the official Red Hot Chili Peppers YouTube channel.

"This is the greatest thing that's ever happened" says Flea, as he lays back on a bed. That's quite a statement from the Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist, considering the band have been playing stadiums around the world for over a decade. 

Koko the gorilla, who's become particularly friendly with Flea, was filmed sitting with the Chilis co-founder and strumming on his guitar.

 The Gorilla Foundation, who look after the simian, posted a message saying "One of Koko's favourite musicians, Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers came to visit. 

"Koko was thrilled by the mellow sounds and a jamming session followed with Koko strumming on Flea's bass!"

The Gorilla Foundation went on to say: "Watch for more news on future collaborations between the two." 

A year later and we're still waiting for that collab. 

