WATCH: Red Hot Chili Peppers Reunite With Original Drummer

Red Hot Chili Peppers reunited with their original drummer for a rendition of Fire last month to mark 29 years since the death of their guitarist.

The California funk rockers played a gig at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michagan on Friday 25 June, where they revived their cover of the track with Jack Irons.

Watch the moment they performed the Jimi Hendrix track courtesy of Chili Peppers World above.

Addressing the crowd, Flea explained: "Actually another founding member of our band Hillel Slovak died this day 29 years ago, and his spirit will always live on.

"Before we play this next song, if you want to give him just a moment of silence, that would be really beautiful".

Hillel Slovak, who formed the band with Anthony Kiedis and Flea at school, tragically died from a heroin overdose on 25 June 1988.

See Chili Peppers World's the full video here:

The Jimi Hendrix cover featured on their Mother's Milk album - the last LP Irons and Slovak recorded with the band - which was released after Slovak's passing.

The pair were replaced by Chad Smith and John Frusciante, respectively, with the latter being replaced by Josh Klinghoffer.





See the setlist for their Van Andel Arena gig:

1. Intro Jam

2. Can't Stop

3. Dani California

4. The Zephyr Song

5. Dark Necessities

6. The Adventures of Rain Dance Maggie

7. Fire (The Jimi Hendrix Experience cover) (with Jack Irons)

8. Parallel Universe

9. Go Robot

10. Californication

11. Aeroplane

12. The Getaway

13. Higher Ground (Stevie Wonder cover)

14. Soul to Squeeze

15. By the Way

Encore:

16. Goodbye Angels

17. Give It Away



