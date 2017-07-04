WATCH: Red Hot Chili Peppers Reunite With Original Drummer

Picture Gallery Four Sides Of Genius: 15 Great Double Albums
To mark Record Store Day 2017, here are 15 of our favourite four-siders.
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Fire (live)
Dedicated to Hillel Slovak, with former drummer Jack Irons. Video: Chili Peppers World/YouTube
02:03
Jack Irons performed their cover of Jimi Hendrix's Fire to mark 29 years since the death of guitarist Hillel Slovak.
Red Hot Chili Peppers reunited with their original drummer for a rendition of Fire last month to mark 29 years since the death of their guitarist.
The California funk rockers played a gig at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michagan on Friday 25 June, where they revived their cover of the track with Jack Irons.
Watch the moment they performed the Jimi Hendrix track courtesy of Chili Peppers World above.
Addressing the crowd, Flea explained: "Actually another founding member of our band Hillel Slovak died this day 29 years ago, and his spirit will always live on.
"Before we play this next song, if you want to give him just a moment of silence, that would be really beautiful".
Hillel Slovak, who formed the band with Anthony Kiedis and Flea at school, tragically died from a heroin overdose on 25 June 1988.
See Chili Peppers World's the full video here:
The Jimi Hendrix cover featured on their Mother's Milk album - the last LP Irons and Slovak recorded with the band - which was released after Slovak's passing.
The pair were replaced by Chad Smith and John Frusciante, respectively, with the latter being replaced by Josh Klinghoffer.
See the setlist for their Van Andel Arena gig:
1. Intro Jam
2. Can't Stop
3. Dani California
4. The Zephyr Song
5. Dark Necessities
6. The Adventures of Rain Dance Maggie
7. Fire (The Jimi Hendrix Experience cover) (with Jack Irons)
8. Parallel Universe
9. Go Robot
10. Californication
11. Aeroplane
12. The Getaway
13. Higher Ground (Stevie Wonder cover)
14. Soul to Squeeze
15. By the Way
Encore:
16. Goodbye Angels
17. Give It Away
