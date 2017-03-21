WATCH: Red Hot Chilli Peppers Pay Tribute To Chuck Berry

Watch WATCH: Flea Joins Star-Studded Cast In Baby Driver Film
The California funk rockers are the latest band to cover a song by the rock 'n' roll pioneer.
Red Hot Chili Peppers paid tribute to Chuck Berry on the day of his passing.
Anthony Kiedis and co. showed their appreciation for the icon by performing Johnny B. Goode during their show at Vancouver's Rogers Arena on Saturday 18 March.
Watch them in a fan video posted by Love You Live above.
The Dark Necessities four-piece aren't the only rock band to pay their dues to the rock 'n' roll legend after his passing this Saturday (18 March).
Green Day, who were also touring in Canada that weekend, covered the same track at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario.
Watch their rendition here:
Tributes have continued to pour in for the Roll Over Beethoven rocker, with The Rolling Stones releasing a statement, which declared:"His songs will live forever."
Photo: YouTube/Love You Live
