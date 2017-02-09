Man Found Guilty Of Stealing Red Hot Chili Peppers Guitar

A former courier has been found guilty of stealing a Red Hot Chili Peppers guitar worth £2,000 which was meant for The Prince's Trust.

As the Evening Standard reports, Peter Brown (35) was tasked with dropping off the Fender Squier Stratocaster at the charity's central London offices.

However, the item - which was placed in a perspex case and had been "signed by several band members" - never turned up.

It was later revealed on CCTV footage that Brown was seen pulling up outside the charity’s offices near Liverpool Street station, getting out of his vehicle, and signing his handheld computer before driving away.

The former courier, who pleaded not guilty, claimed he gave the precious cargo to a "black man" smoking outside who claimed to know who the parcel was for.

However, Deputy District Judge Samantha Mace said of his evidence: "I am quite satisfied there was no black male. I am satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that you took the guitar and I find you guilty.”

Brown, who said he now works as a bus driver, was ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work and pay £2,000 compensation plus a £115 government surcharge.