LISTEN: Red Hot Chili Peppers Unveil The Getaway Track

Picture Gallery Let Me See Your Hands! Rock's Biggest Gigs Ever
Let's look at some of the most enormous shows played by our favourite acts... Were you at any of these?
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The song comes from their album of the same name, which is set for release on 17 June.
Red Hot Chili Peppers have unveiled the official audio to The Getaway.
The track is the second cut to be taken from their album of the same name, which is set for release on 17 June.
Listen below:
The Getaway follows the release of their lead single, Dark Necessities.
Talking about their choice to release the latter as their lead album track, Chad Smith told Radio X: "We wanted it to still sound like us, but give people a taste of what's coming up."
If Dark Necessities signifies the band sounding more like themselves, then The Getaway is certainly more of "what's coming up," seeing the new producing influence from Gnarles Barkley's Danger Mouse.
Fans can own both tracks when they pre-order their new album now .
Let's look at some of the most enormous shows played by our favourite acts... Were you at any of these?
Watch the bassist give his reaction following Chad Smith's comments last week.
As the California funk rockers prepare to headline Benicassim this weekend, we celebrate Kiedis and co. throughout the years.
The trio have unveiled powerful new visuals, which features the violent clashes in Charlottesville and President Trump's speech.
The Wall Of Glass singer has said reuniting with his estranged sibling is more important than an Oasis reunion.
Comments
Powered by Facebook