LISTEN: Red Hot Chili Peppers Unveil The Getaway Track

27th May 2016, 10:20

The song comes from their album of the same name, which is set for release on 17 June.

Red Hot Chili Peppers The Getaway Album Artwork

Red Hot Chili Peppers have unveiled the official audio to The Getaway.

The track is the second cut to be taken from their album of the same name, which is set for release on 17 June.

Listen below: 

The Getaway follows the release of their lead single, Dark Necessities.

Talking about their choice to release the latter as their lead album track, Chad Smith told Radio X:  "We wanted it to still sound like us, but give people a taste of what's coming up."

If Dark Necessities signifies the band sounding more like themselves, then The Getaway is certainly more of "what's coming up," seeing the new producing influence from Gnarles Barkley's Danger Mouse.

Fans can own both tracks when they pre-order their new album now


News