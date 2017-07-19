Can't Stop: Flea Responds To Red Hot Chili Peppers Retirement Rumours

Flea has squashed rumours that Red Hot Chili Peppers could retire from touring in the future.

The Can't Stop bassist - who is one of the band's founding members - played down the rumours as just "silly talk".

“I don’t know if you know it, but that’s just silly talk,” the 54-year-old rocker told TMZ .

“We never really look past the immediate future, but we’re on tour right now, we’re rocking out, we feel in the spirit, letting the music move us.

He added: “To be honest, since we first started this band 35 years ago, I’ve never ever known what’s next or round the corner or anything. I think the power of the band lies in that – just staying in the moment and the energy that’s moving.”