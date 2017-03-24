Watch Rag'n'Bone Man's Stunning Skin Video

Rag'n'Bone man has released the new visuals for his Skin single, which is out now.

The Greg Davemport-directed video sees the singer-songwriter sing in acappella before displaying a boy set against a stunning landscape.

Watch it here:

Speaking about the single with Radio X's John Kennedy - Rag'n'Bone Man - whose real name is Rory Graham - revealed it was inspired by Game Of Thrones characters Jon Snow and Ygritte.

"It's kind of about just missing out on something that could have been," he explained.

"And we had the kind of verse down. We came back in the next day. I'd been watching Game Of Thrones where Jon Snow and the wildling girl (Ygritte)- they're obviously in love but they can't be together because they're from different worlds."

After becoming the first BRITs Critics' Choice Award winner to win Best British Breakthrough Act in the same year - Rory is now back on the road.

Currently on tour playing sold out shows across Europe, Rory arrives back in the UK from 18 April, where he will play a series of further sold out dates, including two nights at London's Shepherds Bush Empire, Brighton's Great Escape Festival, Wildlife, Parklife, Live At Leeds, Isle Of Wight, TRNSMT, Bestival, plus many more.