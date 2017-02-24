Rag'n'Bone Man Asks For An EastEnders Picture On Every Rider

Damon Albarn Gives Fan Gorillaz Album Update
According to one lucky fan, their fifth LP is complete and "rehearsals" are now underway.
The BRIT Award-winner revealed it's the one "stupid" thing he asks for backstage, and he's still hoping for Wellard.
Rag 'n' Bone Man has a framed picture of an EastEnders star on his tour rider for his dressing room.
The Human singer insists he's "not a diva" but one "stupid" thing he insists on having is a photo of any actor from the soap backstage.
Asked what makes up his list of requests, he replied: "I'm not a diva, I only have one stupid thing on my rider which is a framed picture of an EastEnders cast member.
"I've had loads so far, I've had Ian Beale, I've had Dot, I've got Sharon, it always changes.
"I hope someone will go a bit rogue and I'll get Wellard the dog.
"I'm a big fan, I love EastEnders. The only show I watch religiously is EastEnders. It's comfort TV, as I've watched it since I was a kid."
Meanwhile, the 32-year-old took home the BRIT Award for British Breakthrough on Wednesday night (22 February).
The singer-songwriter, whose real name is Rory Graham, was also awarded with the BRITs Critic's Choice Award 2017.
To mark his achievement, the Uxbridge boy revealed he's thinking about getting a tattoo of the Zaha Hadid-desgned statuette.
The already heavily-tattooed star said: "I've thought about getting one to mark the BRITs.
"I like the design of the BRIT Award thing but I could look real pony if it wasn't done too well."
