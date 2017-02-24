Rag'n'Bone Man Asks For An EastEnders Picture On Every Rider

Rag 'n' Bone Man has a framed picture of an EastEnders star on his tour rider for his dressing room.

The Human singer insists he's "not a diva" but one "stupid" thing he insists on having is a photo of any actor from the soap backstage.

Asked what makes up his list of requests, he replied: "I'm not a diva, I only have one stupid thing on my rider which is a framed picture of an EastEnders cast member.

"I've had loads so far, I've had Ian Beale, I've had Dot, I've got Sharon, it always changes.

"I hope someone will go a bit rogue and I'll get Wellard the dog.

"I'm a big fan, I love EastEnders. The only show I watch religiously is EastEnders. It's comfort TV, as I've watched it since I was a kid."

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old took home the BRIT Award for British Breakthrough on Wednesday night (22 February).

The singer-songwriter, whose real name is Rory Graham, was also awarded with the BRITs Critic's Choice Award 2017.

To mark his achievement, the Uxbridge boy revealed he's thinking about getting a tattoo of the Zaha Hadid-desgned statuette.

The already heavily-tattooed star said: "I've thought about getting one to mark the BRITs.

"I like the design of the BRIT Award thing but I could look real pony if it wasn't done too well."