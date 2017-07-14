WATCH: Rag'n'Bone Man Heads To Local For New Video

Kasabian's Tom Meighan Talks Running Over His Dad
And his Dad's response was priceless!
See the soulful singer have a knees up at the pub with his family and friends for his As You Are single.
Rag'n'Bone Man has announced a new single and revealed its accompanying video, which he's dedicated to his family and friends.
Watch now:
As You Are is the next track to be taken from the Uckfield singer's No.1 Human album, following the release of its title track and Skin.
Speaking about the video Rag'n'Bone Man - whose real name is Rory Graham - said: "The song is about being really content with somebody that you genuinely love and like, you might think that sounds cheesy but it's true. I wanted to reflect that in the video and how do you do that was like show actual genuine emotion between friends and family and people that you actually love."
Rag'n'Bone man recently announced dates for his Overproof Tour, which includes three nights at Brixton Academy.
The Skin singer recently played Glastonbury festival's Other Stage, which also saw the likes of Liam Gallagher perform.
Watch Liam Gallagher sing Don't Look Back In Anger for the first time ever:
Liam Gallagher - Don't Look Back In Anger live at Glastonbury
Gallagher sings the Oasis song for the first time ever. 24 June 2017.
00:41
Wed 15 - DUBLIN, Olympia Theatre sold-out
Fri 17 - GLASGOW, O2 Academy Glasgow
Sat 18 - GLASGOW, O2 Academy Glasgow sold-out
Mon 20 - MANCHESTER, O2 Apollo
Tue 21 - MANCHESTER, O2 Apollo sold-out
Thurs 23 - LONDON, O2 Brixton Academy sold-out
Fri 24 - LONDON, O2 Brixton Academy sold-out
Sat 25 - LONDON, O2 Brixton Academy sold-out
Mon 27 -WOLVERHAMPTON, The Civic sold-out
Tues 28 - BRIGHTON, Brighton Centre sold-out
