WATCH: Rag'n'Bone Man Heads To Local For New Video

Rag'n'Bone Man has announced a new single and revealed its accompanying video, which he's dedicated to his family and friends.

As You Are is the next track to be taken from the Uckfield singer's No.1 Human album, following the release of its title track and Skin.

Speaking about the video Rag'n'Bone Man - whose real name is Rory Graham - said: "The song is about being really content with somebody that you genuinely love and like, you might think that sounds cheesy but it's true. I wanted to reflect that in the video and how do you do that was like show actual genuine emotion between friends and family and people that you actually love."

Rag'n'Bone man recently announced dates for his Overproof Tour, which includes three nights at Brixton Academy.

The Skin singer recently played Glastonbury festival's Other Stage, which also saw the likes of Liam Gallagher perform.

See Rag'n'Bone Man's 2017 tour dates here: