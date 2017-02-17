Rag'n'Bone Man Talks Through His Debut Album Human

Mansun On TFI Friday Is The Most 90s Thing You'll See Today
Celebrate 20 years since the release of their Attack of the Grey Lantern album with this throwback performance.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Rory Graham takes Radio X’s John Kennedy through his amazing debut LP and the inspiration behind the lyrics.
The singer-songwriter has already notched up impressive sales for Human, his first album, and it’s set to be one of the biggest releases of 2017.
Radio X’s John Kennedy sat down with Rag ’N’ Bone Man, aka Rory Graham from East Sussex and went through the who record track by track.
Rory tells John all about the inspiration behind the songs: how Love You Any Less is about an “insecure” girlfriend, how Skin was inspired by Game Of Thrones… and how he cant remember what Arrow is about, because he was drunk when he recorded the track!
4pm - 7pm
Text 83936
The Strokes Someday
London Grammar Big Picture
Catfish And The Bottlemen Twice
Celebrate 20 years since the release of their Attack of the Grey Lantern album with this throwback performance.
The son of the former Oasis frontman has revealed whether he'd get into the music business.
Comments
Powered by Facebook