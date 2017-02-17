Rag'n'Bone Man Talks Through His Debut Album Human

The singer-songwriter has already notched up impressive sales for Human, his first album, and it’s set to be one of the biggest releases of 2017.

Radio X’s John Kennedy sat down with Rag ’N’ Bone Man, aka Rory Graham from East Sussex and went through the who record track by track.

Rory tells John all about the inspiration behind the songs: how Love You Any Less is about an “insecure” girlfriend, how Skin was inspired by Game Of Thrones… and how he cant remember what Arrow is about, because he was drunk when he recorded the track!

RAG 'N' BONE MAN - HUMAN TRACK LISTING

Human

Innocent Man

Skin

Bitter End

Be the Man

Love You Any Less

Odetta

Grace

Ego

Arrow

As You Are

Die Easy