Rag'n'Bone Man Talks Through His Debut Album Human

17th February 2017, 12:00

Rory Graham takes Radio X’s John Kennedy through his amazing debut LP and the inspiration behind the lyrics.

Rag 'N' Bone Man 2017

The singer-songwriter has already notched up impressive sales for Human, his first album, and it’s set to be one of the biggest releases of 2017.

Radio X’s John Kennedy sat down with Rag ’N’ Bone Man, aka Rory Graham from East Sussex and went through the who record track by track.

Rory tells John all about the inspiration behind the songs: how Love You Any Less is about an “insecure” girlfriend, how Skin was inspired by Game Of Thrones… and how he cant remember what Arrow is about, because he was drunk when he recorded the track!

RAG 'N' BONE MAN - HUMAN TRACK LISTING
Human
Innocent Man
Skin
Bitter End
Be the Man
Love You Any Less
Odetta
Grace
Ego
Arrow
As You Are
Die Easy

Comments

Now Playing

News