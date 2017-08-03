WATCH: Donald Trump Sings Radiohead's Creep In Parody Vid

The Greatest Frontmen Of All Time
Throwing shapes, throwing tantrums, throwing TVs. Celebrate Jagger's birthday with our rundown of the best frontmen ever.
TWEET - The Animated Trump Parody Music Video
04:21
Hatiohead, who've dubbed Trump as "the most powerful Twitter troll in the world," are the creative team behind the video.
A parody video has surfaced, which sees Donald Trump singing his own version of Radiohead's Creep.
The cartoon, which was posted to Hal Hefner's YouTube account, takes aim at the U.S. President's most famous exploits, and it doesn't hold back.
Watch their clip above.
The video comes from the creative geniuses that are HATIOHEAD, who describe themselves as "a collective of creative citizens who are saddened and embarrassed by the idiocy of (their) current government and its moronic leader."
Trump isn't the first politician to be given the Radiohead treatment, though, with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin's "version" of the same track doing the rounds.
And then there's this epic meme of Daddy Yankee's Gasolina being dubbed to Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke's performance of Myxamatosis.
Watch it here:
Thom Yorke - La Gasolina
Watch the meme which sees Thom Yorke dance to Daddy Yankee's famous Reggaeton track.
00:41
These all might be absolute corkers in their own right, but nothing quite gets Radiohead fans going like the real thing.
See Thom Yorke and co. delight fans by playing Creep at Glastonbury 2017:
Radiohead play Creep at Glastonbury 2017
00:58
Thom Yorke and co. went ahead with the concert in Tel Aviv, treating fans to a lengthy crowd-pleasing set.
