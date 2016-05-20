WATCH: Radiohead Unveil The Numbers Video Teaser

Radiohead have shared a teaser for their The Numbers video.

What appears to be clip of the Oscar Hudson-directed promo was shared on the band's official website and Instagram.

The teaser trailer sees a man sweeping up mess with a dustpan and brush, while ignoring a mount of sand pouring in from the ceiling.

Watch it below:

The Numbers - Directed by: Oscar Hudson www.oscarhudsonfilm.com A video posted by Radiohead (@radiohead) onMay 20, 2016 at 6:59am PDT

Their latest visuals follow the release of their Burn The Witch and Daydreaming videos, which have been taken from the band's A Moon Shaped Pool album.

It's not clear when the full video will be released, but if their previous video teasers are anything to go by, we could be treated to the full version tonight.