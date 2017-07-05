WATCH: Radiohead Switch Things Up With Surprising Manchester Set

Radiohead's Manchester gig saw them replace their two scheduled dates at the Manchester Arena with one huge show at Emirates Old Trafford last night (4 July).

And it seems the venue wasn't the only thing that got switched up, as the band opted to open their show with Let Down for the first time ever.

Watch it here:

Fans at the LCC cricket ground were also treated to newly unearthed OK Computer track, I Promise, as well as The Bends and OK Computer favourites; Airbag, Fake Plastic Trees, Lucky, The Bends, and Karma Police.

No Surprises witnessed the crowd erupt into a spontaneous chant of "Oh Jeremy Corbyn", which has gained popularity over recent months.

Crowd sings Corbyn chant at Radiohead gig in Manchester @jeremycorbyn pic.twitter.com/4NEJ4Mk81J — Sinead C-K (@smcarrollknight) July 4, 2017

Watch Corbyn address the crowds at Glastonbury 2017:

Play Jeremy Corbyn at Glastonbury 2017 The Labour leader addresses the crowd at the Pyramid Stage, 24 June 2017. 01:00

The move from the arena to the cricket ground wasn't totally smooth, however, with some fans forced to watch the gig with a huge space between the standing and seated barriers.

The Manchester crowd were also denied a live performance of Creep - arguably their biggest anthem and crowdpleaser - which was played during Radiohead's epic set at Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage.

Watch it here:

Play Radiohead play Creep at Glastonbury 2017 00:58

See Radiohead's Emirates Old Trafford setlist courtesy of setlist.fm:

1. Let Down

2. Lucky

3. Ful Stop

4. Airbag

5. 15 Step

6. Myxomatosis

7. All I Need

8. Pyramid Song

9. Everything in Its Right Place

10. No Surprises (then spontaneous "Oh, Jeremy Corbyn!" chant)

11. Bloom

12. Identikit

13. Weird Fishes/Arpeggi

14. Idioteque

15. You and Whose Army?

16. Bodysnatchers

17. 2 + 2 = 5

Encore:

18. Daydreaming

19. Nude

20. Lotus Flower

21. Paranoid Android

22. Fake Plastic Trees

Encore 2:

23. There There

24. I Promise

25. The Bends

26. Karma Police