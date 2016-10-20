See Radiohead Play Epic Version Of Creep At Glastonbury 97

Will Radiohead Perform OK Computer In Its Entirety?
As we gear up for the band's headline Glastonbury set and the release of OKNOTOK, we answer the question on everyone's lips.
Radiohead play Creep at Glastonbury 1997
The band's 1997 Glastonbury performance is often said to be the best in the festival's history.
Whether they liked it or not, Radiohead were one of the biggest rock bands in the world in 1997. The Bends, released two years previously, had slid easily into the mainstream.
Their latest record, OK Computer, was already recognised as a game changer; it would go onto to become one of the most celebrated albums of all time. It's safe to say the Oxford band's performance at Glastonbury that year was hotly anticipated.
Opening with The Bends track Lucky, it's said the mixture of excitement and hype created an incredible atmosphere during their set.
The 'Head played tunes from across their three albums, including Just, Karma Police, Paranoid Android, High And Dry, My iron Lung and loads more. It was the rendition of Creep, however, that's caught our attention.
Creep, still the band's biggest hit, is regularly left off the setlist these days, with Thom Yorke making his disdain for the song obvious. But back in '97 it was a staple of their shows. Here it's been casually tossed into the middle of the set and it sounds massive.
You can watch the full clip below.
Away from the band, Glasto 97 was the the Year Of Mud. Torrential rain the weekend prior had ravaged the landscape and, by Saturday night, the situation was getting pretty desperate. The likes of The Prodigy, Smashing Pumpkins and The Chemical Brothers also appeared across the weekend and, with the inclusion of Radiohead, a lot of bands struggled with technical issues throughout their sets.
Following last month's terror attack, Thom Yorke and co. will now play one big show at Emirates Old Trafford on 4 July.
The comedian and Radio X DJ wanted to show the Grime star some love after he was spotted wearing a Trews T-shirt.
The festival has told ticket-goers how to cope with the heat ahead of the gates opening this Wednesday.
