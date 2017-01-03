Radiohead To Headline Coachella 2017

Radiohead, Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar have been named as the headliners for this year’s Coachella Festival.

Also playing the Californian festival this summer are The xx, Empire Of The Sun, Two Door Cinema Club, Blossoms, New Order, Bastille, Jack Garratt, DJ Shadow, Crystal Castles, Royksopp, The Avalanches and many more.

The festival tweeted a poster containing their full line-up:

The festival takes place at the Empire Polo Club, Indio, California across two weekends: 14 and 16 April and the following weekend, 21 to 23 April 2017.

Tickets go on sale at 11am (PST) on Wednesday 4 January.