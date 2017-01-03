Radiohead To Headline Coachella 2017

Dr. Rachel Owen, Thom Yorke's Former Long-Term Partner, Dies Aged 48
The scholar and artist sadly passed away on Sunday 18 December, after losing her battle with cancer.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Californian festival has announced its bill for this summer, which also includes Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar as headliners.
Radiohead, Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar have been named as the headliners for this year’s Coachella Festival.
Also playing the Californian festival this summer are The xx, Empire Of The Sun, Two Door Cinema Club, Blossoms, New Order, Bastille, Jack Garratt, DJ Shadow, Crystal Castles, Royksopp, The Avalanches and many more.
The festival tweeted a poster containing their full line-up:
January 3, 2017
The festival takes place at the Empire Polo Club, Indio, California across two weekends: 14 and 16 April and the following weekend, 21 to 23 April 2017.
The scholar and artist sadly passed away on Sunday 18 December, after losing her battle with cancer.
The categories for next February’s James Corden-hosted award ceremony have been announced.
1am - 4am
Text 83936
Biffy Clyro Mountains
Kings Of Leon Find Me
Rem Man On The Moon
Comments
Powered by Facebook