Radiohead Reveal Video For Man Of War Track

As they ready themselves to headline Glastonbury tomorrow night (Friday 23 June), Radiohead have released a new video for the “old” track Man Of War.

The song was written as part of the session for the classic album OK Computer in 1997, but will get is first official release as part of the OKNOTOK deluxe reissue this weekend, alongside the songs I Promise and Lift.



The video has been directed by Colin Read and has some interesting things to say on modern-day paranoia as a man (played by actor Dylan Kammerer) flips between day and night as he finds himself pursued by mysterious figures.



The deluxe edition - which will consist of remastered music from the original tapes - will feature the original OK Computer album, eight B-sides, as well as the three previously-unreleased tracks.



A limited boxed set will be released next month, and will feature three heavyweight 180g 12" vinyl LPs, a hardcover book with more than 30 pieces of artwork, lyrics, a book containing pages from Thom Yorke’s notes and a sketchbook containing 48 pages of conceptual artwork.



There's also a cassette mixtape compiled by the band, taken from OK COMPUTER session archives and demo tapes.

DISC 1 - OK Computer remastered



Airbag

Paranoid Android

Subterranean Homesick Alien

Exit Music (For A Film)

Let Down

Karma Police

Fitter Happier

Electioneering

Climbing Up The Walls

No Surprises

Lucky

The Tourist

DISC 2



I Promise

Man Of War

Lift

Lull

Meeting In The Aisle

Melatonin

A Reminder

Polyethylene (Parts 1 & 2)

Pearly

Palo Alto

How I Made My Millions