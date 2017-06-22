Radiohead Dedicate OK Computer To Thom Yorke’s Partner

Radiohead have dedicated the reissue of their classic album OK Computer to Thom Yorke's late partner Rachel Owen.



The frontman's partner of 23 years passed away in December 2016 after a battle with cancer and he has paid tribute to her on the 20th anniversary of the band's landmark LP, which is titled OKNOTOK and comes out on Friday (23 June).



The vinyl reissue features a dedication to the Oxford University lecturer - with whom he has children Noah, 16, and Agnes, 13, - and reads:



"This re-issue is dedicated to the memory of Dr. Rachel Owen (1968-2016) who died after a long and brave battle with cancer. We hope you are OK. Thank you for listening."



The 48-year-old singer - who is due to perform with Radiohead at Glastonbury festival on Friday evening, the same day the reissue comes out - recently said the band will "keep on going".



He said: "I would imagine we'll keep going. I mean, I don't know how, or when, but no, we're not gonna stop. I fucking hope not."



He added: "There's also a bunch of things I'm doing on my own that I have to finish. They've been on hold for ages.



“Whether they will translate into anything, I'm not quite sure. It's kind of weird. I don't have a plan for the second part of the year at the moment. I mean, I wasn't able to plan things for a long time now and now I can. I'm trying to get my head around that."



Radiohead's OKNOTOK will feature three previously unheard tracks - entitled I Promise, Lift and Man Of War.



