Radiohead Announce 2017 Israel Show

Radiohead have announced a new tour date for 2017.

Thom Yorke and and his Identikit bandmates will play as show at Park Kayarkon in Tel Aviv, Israel on Wednesday 19 July.

Radiohead will be playing at Park HaYarkon in Tel Aviv, Israel on Wed 19 July. Tickets on sale now https://t.co/VI8gh37vI3 pic.twitter.com/fxP5WhWTLO — Radiohead (@radiohead) February 8, 2017

The band have somewhat of a history with Israel, with their Creep single becoming a hit in there and their guitarist Jonny Greenwood's wife hailing from the country.

Tickets for their gig are on sale now.

Their Israel date is the latest announcement in a string of gigs planned for the five-piece this year, including a headline slot at Coachella 2017 and new Scottish city event TRNSMT Festival, which takes place on Glasgow Green.

The Burn The Witch five-piece join Kasabian and Biffy Clyro at the non-camping event, which is set for the same weekend that T in The Park would traditionally take place.

So far, Radiohead are the only headliner confirmed for Glastonbury Festival, topping the bill on the Pyramid Stage on Friday 23 June.

Find out the latest Glastonbury news and rumours here: