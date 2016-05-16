Radiohead Accused Of Breaching Copyright In Burn The Witch Video

Radiohead have been accused of breaching copyright in their recent Burn The Witch video.

The family of Trumpton creator, Gordon Murray, have spoken out about the band's promo, and revealed that the Thom Yorke and co. should have asked for their "consent".

Seapking to the Daily Mail , Murray's son in law, William Mollet, said: "Radiohead should have sought our consent as we consider this a tarnishing of the brand."

Radiohead's visuals have been previously described paying homage to the stop-motion Trumpton animations, however, Mollet believes it is a matter of " breach of copyright".

Mollet - who believes the puppets and buildings used in the Radiohead video are too similar to those in Trumpton and sister shows, Camberwick Green and Chigley - added that Gordon Murray would be "appalled" and the family are considering their next move.

Mr Mollett - who believes the puppets and buildings look strikingly similar to those in Trumpton and its sister shows, Camberwick Green and Chigley, concluded: "It is not something we would have authorised. We consider that there is a breach of copyright and we are deciding what to do next."

Compare Radiohead's video with some footage from the series and let us know what you think below:

Radiohead:

Trumpton: