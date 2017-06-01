Radiohead Unveil Previously Unreleased OK Computer Track

Radiohead are to give fans a preview of their forthcoming OK Computer 20th anniversary reissue.

The track I Promise hails from the sessions that produced the classic album back in 1997 and will be released as a stream from midnight on Friday 2 June.

It's one of three previously-unreleased songs included on the deluxe edition of OK Computer, titled OKNOTOK, which will be released on 23 June - the same day that Radiohead headline the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury.

The digital version of the album is also available to preorder from midnight on 2 June.

The song has been performed live as far back as 1996, but only now has a proper studio recording received an official release.

The deluxe edition - which will consist of newly remastered material from the original analogue tapes - will feature the original OK Computer album, eight B-sides and three previously unreleased tracks in I Promise, Lift, and Man Of War.

Meanwhile, a limited boxed set will be released in July, and will feature three heavyweight 180 gram black 12" vinyl records, a hardcover book containing more than 30 pieces of artwork, lyrics, a notebook containing pages from Thom Yorke’s notes, a sketchbook containing 48 pages of preparatory artwork.

There's also a cassette mixtape compiled by the band, taken from OK COMPUTER session archives and demo tapes.

DISC 1 - OK Computer remastered

Airbag

Paranoid Android

Subterranean Homesick Alien

Exit Music (For A Film)

Let Down

Karma Police

Fitter Happier

Electioneering

Climbing Up The Walls

No Surprises

Lucky

The Tourist

DISC 2

I Promise

Man Of War

Lift

Lull

Meeting In The Aisle

Melatonin

A Reminder

Polyethylene (Parts 1 & 2)

Pearly

Palo Alto

How I Made My Millions