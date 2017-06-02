"F***ing Clown": Thom Yorke Isn't Happy With Donald Trump

Thom Yorke has slammed Donald Trump as a "clown", following his decision to pull the United States out of the Paris Agreement.

The Paris Accord, which was signed by the US and 187 other nations in 2015, was created to try and reverse the effects of Global Warming.

However, Trump's decision to pull out of the agreement has prompted condemnation from politicians and celebrities, with the Karma Police singer simply posting a image of an upside down clown.

R&B singer John Legend seemed to echo his sentiments, calling Trump an "asshole," while Leonardo Di Caprio asked his followers to "take action".

We have to stop this asshole. This is urgent. You have to vote in 2018. — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 1, 2017

Today, our planet suffered. It’s more important than ever to take action. #ParisAgreement https://t.co/FSVYRDcGUH — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) June 1, 2017

Michael Moore - who last year released his TrumpLand documentary - accused Trump of committing a "crime against humanity".

Trump just committed a crime against humanity. This admitted predator has now expanded his predatory acts to the entire planet. #ParisAccord — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) June 1, 2017

Arnold Schwarzenegger posted a video message directed at the US President.

Watch it here: