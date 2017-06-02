"F***ing Clown": Thom Yorke Isn't Happy With Donald Trump

2nd June 2017, 13:02

The Radiohead frontman joined stars in condemning the US President after he withdrew from the Paris agreement.

Thom Yorke has slammed Donald Trump as a "clown", following his decision to pull the United States out of the Paris Agreement.

The Paris Accord, which was signed by the US and 187 other nations in 2015, was created to try and reverse the effects of Global Warming. 

However, Trump's decision to pull out of the agreement has prompted condemnation from politicians and celebrities, with the Karma Police singer simply posting a image of an upside down clown.

R&B singer John Legend seemed to echo his sentiments, calling Trump an "asshole," while Leonardo Di Caprio asked his followers to "take action".

Michael Moore - who last year released his TrumpLand documentary - accused Trump of committing a "crime against humanity".

Arnold Schwarzenegger posted a video message directed at the US President.

Watch it here: 

 

This is my message about today's withdrawal from the Paris agreement.

A post shared by Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger) onJun 1, 2017 at 7:23pm PDT

