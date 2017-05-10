WATCH: Daddy Yankee Talks "Great" Thom Yorke Gasolina Vid

Daddy Yankee has discussed a hilarious meme which sees Thom Yorke perform his famous Gasolina track.

The fake fan-made video went viral after it showed the Radiohead frontman dancing ridiculously well to the Reggaetón anthem from 2004.

Remind yourself of the clip here:

Play Thom Yorke - La Gasolina Watch the meme which sees Thom Yorke dance to Daddy Yankee's famous Reggaeton track. 00:41

"When I saw the video, I was like, 'Is that real?!'" Yankee laughed to Rolling Stone. "It was a great video, even though I thought it was real. I have a ton of respect for Radiohead. They're a great, amazing band."

And just in case you're wondering what genius set Thom Yorke's movements to the track, it turns out they didn't have to do much editing at all.

This clip of the Radiohead frontman performing Myxomatosis proves those slick moves are pretty much on beat.

Play Myxomatosis - Radiohead at Hearst Greek Theatre (Berkeley, 04.17.17).mp4 Watch Thom Yorke perform the 2003 Hail To The Thief track. 03:21

Legend.

Meanwhile, Radiohead have announced a re-issue of their OK Computer album will be released on 23 June 2017.

The True Love Waits outfit will celebrate 20 years since the release of their seminal 1997 LP with a special OKNOTOK edition which will include three previously unreleased tracks in I Promise, Lift, and Man Of War.