Graham Coxon Weighs In On Lana Del Rey/Radiohead Legal Battle

The Blur guitarist has given his take on the reports that Radiohead are suing Lana Del Rey over similarities of her Get Free song to their 1993 Creep single.

Graham Coxon has given his wry take on the legal dispute between Radiohead and Lana Del Rey.

The US singer recently tweeted confirming reports that Tom Yorke and co. are suing her over similarities between her Get Free track and their Creep hit.

It’s true about the lawsuit. Although I know my song wasn’t inspired by Creep, Radiohead feel it was and want 100% of the publishing - I offered up to 40 over the last few months but they will only accept 100. Their lawyers have been relentless, so we will deal with it in court. — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) January 7, 2018

However, when responding to the news, Blur guitarist Graham Coxon joked: "I always thought the Hollies wrote it..hehe!!"

I always thought the Hollies wrote it.. hehe!!https://t.co/uCthbCtiXc — graham coxon (@grahamcoxon) January 7, 2018

He then added: "We are running out of chord sequences".

Coxon was of course referring to the fact that Radiohead were originally involved in a legal battle with The Hollies over their 1972 hit, The Air That I Breathe.

Not wanting to be seen choosing sides, however, the Song 2 guitarist replied to a fan asking who he liked best, writing: "Always thought “creep” was incredible— I love Lana del Rey too.."

Always thought “creep” was incredible— I love Lana del Rey too.. — graham coxon (@grahamcoxon) January 8, 2018

Listen and compare Lana Del Rey's Get Free track to Creep here.

Watch the video for Radiohead's 1993 anthem:

Thom Yorke PA: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images/ Lana Del Rey: Danny Lawson/PA Archive/PA Images/Graham Coxon: David Jensen/EMPICS Entertainment

Watch Radiohead play Creep at Glastonbury 2017: