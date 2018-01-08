Graham Coxon Weighs In On Lana Del Rey/Radiohead Legal Battle

8 January 2018, 14:09

Thom Yorke, Graham Coxon, Lana Del Rey

The Blur guitarist has given his take on the reports that Radiohead are suing Lana Del Rey over similarities of her Get Free song to their 1993 Creep single.

Graham Coxon has given his wry take on the legal dispute between Radiohead and Lana Del Rey.

The US singer recently tweeted confirming reports that Tom Yorke and co. are suing her over similarities between her Get Free track and their Creep hit.

However, when responding to the news, Blur guitarist Graham Coxon joked: "I always thought the Hollies wrote it..hehe!!"

He then added: "We are running out of chord sequences".

Coxon was of course referring to the fact that Radiohead were originally involved in a legal battle with The Hollies over their 1972 hit, The Air That I Breathe. 

Not wanting to be seen choosing sides, however, the Song 2 guitarist replied to a fan asking who he liked best, writing: "Always thought “creep” was incredible— I love Lana del Rey too.."

Listen and compare Lana Del Rey's Get Free track to Creep here.

Watch the video for Radiohead's 1993 anthem: 

Watch Radiohead play Creep at Glastonbury 2017:

