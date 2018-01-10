Radiohead Deny Lana Del Rey Lawsuit

A statement shared by the band's publisher admits that discussions with Lana's reps have taken place, but "no lawsuit has been issued".

Radiohead have denied they are suing Lana Del Rey.

Earlier this week, the Born To Die singer claimed she was embroiled in a legal battle with the band, who were seeking 100 per cent of the publishing rights to her track Get Free due to its similarities to their 1993 Creep anthem.

However, spokesperson for the band from Warner/Chappell has now issued a statement to Pitchfork insisting that while "discussions" have taken place, there is no lawsuit.

The statement said: "As Radiohead's music publisher, it's true that we've been in discussions since August of last year with Lana Del Rey's representatives. It's clear that the verses of 'Get Free' use musical elements found in the verses of 'Creep' and we've requested that this be acknowledged in favour of all writers of 'Creep'. To set the record straight, no lawsuit has been issued and Radiohead have not said they "will only accept 100%" of the publishing of 'Get Free'."

It comes as a response to the Born To die's tweet, which read: "It's true about the lawsuit. Although I know my song wasn't inspired by Creep, Radiohead feel it was and want 100% of the publishing - I offered up to 40 over the last few months but they will only accept 100. Their lawyers have been relentless, so we will deal with it in court."

The track on her latest album, Lust For Life, is currently credited to Lana, Kieron Menzies and Rick Nowels.

Blur's Graham Coxon even gave his wry take on the whole drama, joking: "I always thought the Hollies wrote it..hehe!!"

He then added: "We are running out of chord sequences".

Coxon was of course referring to the fact that Radiohead were originally involved in a legal battle with The Hollies over their 1972 hit, The Air That I Breathe.

Not wanting to be seen choosing sides, however, the Song 2 guitarist replied to a fan asking who he liked best, writing: "Always thought “creep” was incredible— I love Lana del Rey too.."

