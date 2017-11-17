WATCH: Check Out This Radiohead/Beatles Supergroup!

Two of the greatest bands of all time have joined forces… kind of.

It’s finally happened. Two of the most influential British bands of all time have finally got together to form a supergroup.

The Beatles and Radiohead have been making beautiful music together. Well, just for one song, anyway.

But it’s not what you’re thinking. Radiohead drummer Phil Selway joined Ringo Starr’s All Starr Band onstage in New York on Wednesday night (15 November) for a jolly rendition of the Fab Four classic With A Little Help From My Friends.

Selway set up his own kit and tapped away to the Sgt Pepper song alongside the All-Starr Band drummer Gregg Bissonette, with the ensemble going into the big finale, Lennon’s Give Peace A Chance.

It’s not exactly Burn The Witch, but it gave us a warm and fuzzy glow.

Ringo is currently touring his latest album, Give More Love, which was released in September.