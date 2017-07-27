WATCH: Queens Of The Stone Age Share New Villains Teaser

27th July 2017, 10:00

The Way We Used To Do outfit's album is released on 25 August this year.

Queens Of The Stone Age villains Teaser video stil

Queens Of The Stone Age have shared another mysterious teaser on the lead up to their new album.

Watch it here:

Play

Queens Of The Stone Age Share New Villains teaser

Their album is released on 25 August 2017.

01:31

 

The video sees the band in the recording studio, sees band members Troy Van Leeuwen and Michael Shuman driving in a classic care and features none other than Mark Ronson. 

At the end of the trailer Josh Homme can be seen throwing down a notepad onto the sofa,

The teaser comes hot on the heels of another trailer, which sees the band perform live.

Play

QOTSA - Here. We. Come.. Villians album teaser trailer

01:10

Josh Homme and co. unveiled the first cut to come from the album, The Way You Used To Do, last month.

Listen to here: 

The album showcases a new sound for the band, as Josh Homme told Radio X’s Gordon Smart: “It dawned on me that if you’re lucky enough to have a sound that’s your own, if you’re not careful, by the seventh record you could become parody, like a cartoon character on the wall, you know? 

"So I think this record’s about hanging on to what’s important about us, but re-appropriating how that sounds, you know what I mean?”

Meanwhile, the  No One Knows rockers have announced UK tour dates in Autumn 2017, and added a new London date at the SSE Arena Wembley, due to popular demand.

SEE THE QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE'S UK TOUR DATES:

18 NOVEMBER THE SSE ARENA WEMBLEY
19 NOVEMBER MANCHESTER ARENA
21 NOVEMBER THE O2, LONDON
23 NOVEMBER USHER HALL, EDINBURGH
24 NOVEMBER 3ARENA, DUBLIN

Buy Tickets Button 450 wide

Comments

Latest Queens Of The Stone Age Tickets Powered by Ticketmaster

Download the Radio X app

Latest on Queens Of The Stone Age

Now Playing

Peter Crouch

7pm - 10pm

Text 83936

Peter Crouch

News