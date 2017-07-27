WATCH: Queens Of The Stone Age Share New Villains Teaser

WATCH: Josh Homme Takes Down Yet Another Heckler
The Queens Of The Stone Age frontman isn’t taking any nonsense from an Aussie crowd member.
The Way We Used To Do outfit's album is released on 25 August this year.
Queens Of The Stone Age have shared another mysterious teaser on the lead up to their new album.
Watch it here:
Queens Of The Stone Age Share New Villains teaser
Their album is released on 25 August 2017.
01:31
The video sees the band in the recording studio, sees band members Troy Van Leeuwen and Michael Shuman driving in a classic care and features none other than Mark Ronson.
At the end of the trailer Josh Homme can be seen throwing down a notepad onto the sofa,
The teaser comes hot on the heels of another trailer, which sees the band perform live.
QOTSA - Here. We. Come.. Villians album teaser trailer
01:10
Josh Homme and co. unveiled the first cut to come from the album, The Way You Used To Do, last month.
Listen to here:
The album showcases a new sound for the band, as Josh Homme told Radio X’s Gordon Smart: “It dawned on me that if you’re lucky enough to have a sound that’s your own, if you’re not careful, by the seventh record you could become parody, like a cartoon character on the wall, you know?
"So I think this record’s about hanging on to what’s important about us, but re-appropriating how that sounds, you know what I mean?”
Meanwhile, the No One Knows rockers have announced UK tour dates in Autumn 2017, and added a new London date at the SSE Arena Wembley, due to popular demand.
Dave Grohl has revealed the bands recorded their Concrete And Gold and Villains albums just "across the parking lot" from each other.
See the band's latest visuals ahead of their live dates and forthcoming album, which is set for release on 25 August 2017.
Find out where Josh Homme and co. will play in the capital for their 2017 Villains tour.
