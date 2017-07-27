WATCH: Queens Of The Stone Age Share New Villains Teaser

Queens Of The Stone Age have shared another mysterious teaser on the lead up to their new album.

Their album is released on 25 August 2017.

The video sees the band in the recording studio, sees band members Troy Van Leeuwen and Michael Shuman driving in a classic care and features none other than Mark Ronson.

At the end of the trailer Josh Homme can be seen throwing down a notepad onto the sofa,

The teaser comes hot on the heels of another trailer, which sees the band perform live.

Play QOTSA - Here. We. Come.. Villians album teaser trailer 01:10

Josh Homme and co. unveiled the first cut to come from the album, The Way You Used To Do, last month.

The album showcases a new sound for the band, as Josh Homme told Radio X’s Gordon Smart: “It dawned on me that if you’re lucky enough to have a sound that’s your own, if you’re not careful, by the seventh record you could become parody, like a cartoon character on the wall, you know?

"So I think this record’s about hanging on to what’s important about us, but re-appropriating how that sounds, you know what I mean?”

Meanwhile, the No One Knows rockers have announced UK tour dates in Autumn 2017, and added a new London date at the SSE Arena Wembley, due to popular demand.

SEE THE QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE'S UK TOUR DATES:

18 NOVEMBER THE SSE ARENA WEMBLEY

19 NOVEMBER MANCHESTER ARENA

21 NOVEMBER THE O2, LONDON

23 NOVEMBER USHER HALL, EDINBURGH

24 NOVEMBER 3ARENA, DUBLIN