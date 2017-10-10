Watch Queens Of The Stone Age's Awesome Foo Fighters Mashup

See Josh Homme and co. mix Everlong with their Feel Good Hit of the Summer anthem.

Queens Of The Stone Age gave fans an extra-special treat when payed homage to their Foo Fighters pals at Cal Jam.

The rockers were playing their setlist favourite, Feel Good Hit Of The Summer, when Homme gave a nod to Foo's Everlong hit.

Watch the crowd go wild in a video shared to YouTube by Seth Mandel above.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters shared the stage with Liam Gallagher at the same festival in San Bernadino, surprising fans with a cover of The Beatles' Come Together with Aerosmith's Joe Perry on guitar.

Liam read the lyrics to the 1969 John Lennon tune from a huge piece of paper, before diving into the crowd. Watch the moment here:

Gallagher’s debut solo album, As You Were, was released on Friday (6 October) and is apparently out selling all the albums in the Top 20 combined.

Meanwhile, the lead track, Wall Of Glass has been named the third biggest selling single on vinyl by the Official Charts Company, behind David Bowie, The Smiths.

See the full chart here.

Photo and video credit: Seth Mandel