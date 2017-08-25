Queens Of The Stone Age Play "Surprise" Set At Leeds Festival

Josh Homme: I've Peed On Dave Grohl And He's Peed On Me
Watch as the Queens Of The Stone Age frontman discusses his close bond with the Foo Fighters rocker.
The Way You Used To Do rockers will play a special set at the festival on the same day their Villains LP is released.
Queens Of The Stone Age made a surprise appearance at Leeds Festival 2017 today (25 August).
Celebrating the release of their Villains LP today (25 August), Josh Homme and co. played a set on the NME/ BBC Radio 1 Stage at 12.45pm.
Surprise #LeedsFestival it's ya boys @qotsa pic.twitter.com/K0JhtXiK6t— Verity. (@verityharris) August 25, 2017
Tweeting the news within less than an hour of them going on stage, the band wrote: "HERE. WE. COME 'villainsworldtour"
HERE. WE. COME. #villainsworldtour pic.twitter.com/xaRIATZA3k— QOTSA (@qotsa) August 25, 2017
Rumours had been circling for a while that Josh Homme and his bandmates were expected to play the rock extravaganza, with Josh Homme hinting as much to Radio X's Gordon Smart a few weeks back.
Meanwhile, Homme talked about the new sound on the record, telling Radio X's Gordon Smart: “It dawned on me that if you’re lucky enough to have a sound that’s your own, if you’re not careful, by the seventh record you could become parody, like a cartoon character on the wall, you know?
"So I think this record’s about hanging on to what’s important about us, but re-appropriating how that sounds, you know what I mean?”
When asked about the most famous person he'd ever bumped into at the urinal, the No One Knows rocker joked: "Well, I've peed on Dave and he's peed on me. I feel like that's well known".
The rocker added jokingly: "Frankly I quite like peeing next to Dave. It's one of the things I like the most, because it's got that back beat."
Watch our clip below:
Josh Homme has the funniest story about Dave Grohl...
The Queens Of The Stone Age singer revealed he's VERY close to the Foo Fighters frontman.
01:37
The rockers, who are preparing to release their Villains LP this Friday (25 August), revealed their video for The Way You Used To Do, which features Homme dancing.
Watch a clip of the promo via Apple Music:
Speaking of the clip, Homme told DIY: “It’s our way of paying tribute to Cab Calloway and the film Hellzapoppin’. I fully realize that may be a little more than some are open to, and that’s perfectly fine with me.
"There’s the door. If some of the more close-minded are gently pruned, that just leaves more room on the dance floor for the open-minded ones to get loose. That’s been the spirit of Queens Of The Stone Age and the space we’ve worked to create from day one”.
See a clip of the famously frenetic film here:
Hellzapoppin' (1941) Watch Whitey's Lindy Hoppers with the Harlem Congaroos. 02:59
Hellzapoppin' (1941)
Watch Whitey's Lindy Hoppers with the Harlem Congaroos.
02:59
Credit: YouTube/SwingcatVVB/ Hellzapoppin'
Queens Of The Stone Age will also celebrate the release of their seventh studio album with a string of dates this side of the pond.
16 April - Glasgow - Hydro Arena
17 April - Dublin - O2 Arena
18 April - Belfast - Odyssey
20 April - Manchester - MEN Arena
21 April - Birmingham - NIA
22 April - London - Wembley Arena
23 April - London - Wembley Arena
