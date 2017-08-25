Queens Of The Stone Age Play "Surprise" Set At Leeds Festival

Queens Of The Stone Age made a surprise appearance at Leeds Festival 2017 today (25 August).

Celebrating the release of their Villains LP today (25 August), Josh Homme and co. played a set on the NME/ BBC Radio 1 Stage at 12.45pm.

Tweeting the news within less than an hour of them going on stage, the band wrote: "HERE. WE. COME 'villainsworldtour"

Rumours had been circling for a while that Josh Homme and his bandmates were expected to play the rock extravaganza, with Josh Homme hinting as much to Radio X's Gordon Smart a few weeks back.

Meanwhile, Homme talked about the new sound on the record, telling Radio X's Gordon Smart: “It dawned on me that if you’re lucky enough to have a sound that’s your own, if you’re not careful, by the seventh record you could become parody, like a cartoon character on the wall, you know?

"So I think this record’s about hanging on to what’s important about us, but re-appropriating how that sounds, you know what I mean?”

When asked about the most famous person he'd ever bumped into at the urinal, the No One Knows rocker joked: "Well, I've peed on Dave and he's peed on me. I feel like that's well known".

The rocker added jokingly: "Frankly I quite like peeing next to Dave. It's one of the things I like the most, because it's got that back beat."

Watch our clip below:

Play Josh Homme has the funniest story about Dave Grohl... The Queens Of The Stone Age singer revealed he's VERY close to the Foo Fighters frontman. 01:37

The rockers, who are preparing to release their Villains LP this Friday (25 August), revealed their video for The Way You Used To Do, which features Homme dancing.

Watch a clip of the promo via Apple Music:

Speaking of the clip, Homme told DIY: “It’s our way of paying tribute to Cab Calloway and the film Hellzapoppin’. I fully realize that may be a little more than some are open to, and that’s perfectly fine with me.

"There’s the door. If some of the more close-minded are gently pruned, that just leaves more room on the dance floor for the open-minded ones to get loose. That’s been the spirit of Queens Of The Stone Age and the space we’ve worked to create from day one”.

See a clip of the famously frenetic film here:

Play Hellzapoppin' (1941) Watch Whitey's Lindy Hoppers with the Harlem Congaroos. 02:59

Credit: YouTube/SwingcatVVB/ Hellzapoppin'

Queens Of The Stone Age will also celebrate the release of their seventh studio album with a string of dates this side of the pond.

See their Villains UK tour dates here:

16 April - Glasgow - Hydro Arena

17 April - Dublin - O2 Arena

18 April - Belfast - Odyssey

20 April - Manchester - MEN Arena

21 April - Birmingham - NIA

22 April - London - Wembley Arena

23 April - London - Wembley Arena