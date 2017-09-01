Queens Of The Stone Age Want To "F**k Things Up" On Stage

Queens Of The Stone Age Play "Surprise" Set At Leeds Festival
The Way You Used To Do rockers performed an unannounced set at the festival on the same day their Villains LP is released.
The Way You Used To Do rockers say they give everything to their live shows and want their fans to do the same.
Queens of the Stone Age want their audiences to embrace "chaos" in their shows, which have "no rules".
Guitarist Troy De Van Leeuwen told the Daily Star newspaper: "We embrace chaos and danger, so should the fans.
"Every night we get on stage we give everything and things could break, the wheels could fall off.
"That's the way life is, we are always looking to f*** things up."
Frontman Josh Homme added: "At our concerts there are no rules, all you have to do is be yourself."
Watch as the No One Knows rocker jokes about peeing on Dave Grohl:
Josh Homme has the funniest story about Dave Grohl... The Queens Of The Stone Age singer revealed he's VERY close to the Foo Fighters frontman. 01:37
Josh Homme has the funniest story about Dave Grohl...
The Queens Of The Stone Age singer revealed he's VERY close to the Foo Fighters frontman.
01:37
Despite wanting their fans to be wild at their shows, the frontman also said he feels he has a responsibility to ensure there's no foul play.
He told NME: "I think I've always been trying to prune our audience [of] racist, homophobic, misogynistic assholes.
"The idea is to have our audience be an open-minded group of individuals. I think that's why even picking Ronson initially [was] to chase people away."
Recalling calling out a guy who hit a girl at their performance at Lowlands Festival in Holland, he said: "I saw a guy punching a girl in the face, right by the front row," he says. "My whole life, I hate watching people get bullied and so, in a manner of speaking, you turn and you try to bully the bully. I have done that many times. I'm the only one with a mic so I think sometimes it perhaps looks like I'm bullying somebody - and I actually am."
Watch Josh Homme take down yet another heckler in this NSFW video:
Josh Homme takes down another heckler (NSFW! Strong language) From Splendour In The Grass 2017. Credit:Triple J 00:49
Josh Homme takes down another heckler (NSFW! Strong language)
From Splendour In The Grass 2017. Credit:Triple J
00:49
Queens Of The Stone Age are embarking on a string of dates on this side of the pond in 2018.
16 April - Glasgow - Hydro Arena
17 April - Dublin - O2 Arena
18 April - Belfast - Odyssey
20 April - Manchester - MEN Arena
21 April - Birmingham - NIA
22 April - London - Wembley Arena
23 April - London - Wembley Arena
