Josh Homme & Matt Helders Had A Cooler Halloween Than You...

31 October 2017, 16:57
The Queens of the Stone Age frontman and Arctic Monkeys drummer joined members of Eagles Of Death Metal, The xx and Yeah Yeah Yeahs and more at the spooky bash.
Josh Homme and Matt Helders celebrated Halloween in the best way a rock star can; by being surrounded by other rock stars.
The QOSTA singer and Arctic Monkeys sticksman attended a party in L.A, where they were dressed as Bob Ross and Queen's Brian May respectively.
See an image of the pair, posted by Andreas Neumann:
Homme's rocker wife, Brody Dalle also shared a snap of herself dressed as Slimer from Ghostbusters, while her sis Reagan appeared to be the girl from the Exorcist.
Also partying up a storm with them was Savages' Jehnny Beth, who shared an image of herself posing with The xx's Romy Madley Croft and Yeah Yeah Yeah's guitarist Nick Zinner.
Romy opted for a gothic cowboy with black tears, while Jehnny went for a more woodland demon look:
