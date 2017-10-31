Josh Homme & Matt Helders Had A Cooler Halloween Than You...

31 October 2017, 16:57

Josh Homme and Matt Helders

The Queens of the Stone Age frontman and Arctic Monkeys drummer joined members of Eagles Of Death Metal, The xx and Yeah Yeah Yeahs and more at the spooky bash.

Josh Homme and Matt Helders celebrated Halloween in the best way a rock star can; by being surrounded by other rock stars.

The QOSTA singer and Arctic Monkeys sticksman attended a party in L.A, where they were dressed as Bob Ross and Queen's Brian May respectively.

See an image of the pair, posted by Andreas Neumann: 

 

Look who is out tonight :-) #villainsworldtour #matthelders #joshhomme @troyvanleeuwen #bobross #brianmay

A post shared by Andreas Neumann (@neumanvision) onOct 29, 2017 at 1:21am PDT

Homme's rocker wife, Brody Dalle also shared a snap of herself dressed as Slimer from Ghostbusters, while her sis Reagan appeared to be the girl from the Exorcist.

 

My sister Reagan , my husband Bob Ross and me Slimer

A post shared by Brody D Homme (@nerdjuice79) onOct 29, 2017 at 7:37pm PDT

Also partying up a storm with them was Savages' Jehnny Beth, who shared an image of herself posing with The xx's Romy Madley Croft and Yeah Yeah Yeah's guitarist Nick Zinner.

 

#halloween 1 @johnnytheho @romythexx @hannahmarshall_______ @little_vampire

A post shared by Jehnny Beth (@jehnnybeth) onOct 29, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

Romy opted for a gothic cowboy with black tears, while Jehnny went for a more woodland demon look:

 

A post shared by Jehnny Beth (@jehnnybeth) onOct 29, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

Meanwhile, Josh Homme recently broke up a fight at Queens of the Stone Age's Madison Square Garden show.

Watch him here:

Watch some of Josh Homme's angriest on-stage moments:

Trending On Radio X

Pet Sematary 1919 trailer still

Directors Confirmed for Pet Sematary Remake

Howard Stern, Jimmy Kimmel and Dave Grohl

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl To Guest Host Jimmy Kimmel Live

http://www.radiox.co.uk/artists/liam-gallagher/lia

Liam Gallagher Confirmed For Celebrity Gogglebox

V Festival Chelmsford 2005 Athlete

V Festival For Expansion And Name Change In 2018

Queens Of The Stone Age Songs

Queens Of The Stone Age Latest

See more Queens Of The Stone Age Latest

Queens Of The Stone Age 2017

WATCH: Josh Homme Breaks Up Fight At QOTSA's New York Gig

Queens Of The Stone Age 2017

Queens Of The Stone Age Give Away Gig Tickets On The Subway

Queens Of The Stone Age's Josh Homme at Splendour

Watch Queens Of The Stone Age's Awesome Foo Fighters Mashup

Josh Homme at Reading Festival 2017

WATCH: Josh Homme Shows Softer Side In Bedtime Stories

Josh Homme Leeds festival 2017

Get The Details Of Josh Homme's cBeebies Bedtime Story