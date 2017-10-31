Josh Homme & Matt Helders Had A Cooler Halloween Than You...

The Queens of the Stone Age frontman and Arctic Monkeys drummer joined members of Eagles Of Death Metal, The xx and Yeah Yeah Yeahs and more at the spooky bash.

Josh Homme and Matt Helders celebrated Halloween in the best way a rock star can; by being surrounded by other rock stars.

The QOSTA singer and Arctic Monkeys sticksman attended a party in L.A, where they were dressed as Bob Ross and Queen's Brian May respectively.

See an image of the pair, posted by Andreas Neumann:

Look who is out tonight :-) #villainsworldtour #matthelders #joshhomme @troyvanleeuwen #bobross #brianmay A post shared by Andreas Neumann (@neumanvision) onOct 29, 2017 at 1:21am PDT

Homme's rocker wife, Brody Dalle also shared a snap of herself dressed as Slimer from Ghostbusters, while her sis Reagan appeared to be the girl from the Exorcist.

My sister Reagan , my husband Bob Ross and me Slimer A post shared by Brody D Homme (@nerdjuice79) onOct 29, 2017 at 7:37pm PDT

Also partying up a storm with them was Savages' Jehnny Beth, who shared an image of herself posing with The xx's Romy Madley Croft and Yeah Yeah Yeah's guitarist Nick Zinner.

#halloween 1 @johnnytheho @romythexx @hannahmarshall_______ @little_vampire A post shared by Jehnny Beth (@jehnnybeth) onOct 29, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

Romy opted for a gothic cowboy with black tears, while Jehnny went for a more woodland demon look:

A post shared by Jehnny Beth (@jehnnybeth) onOct 29, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

Meanwhile, Josh Homme recently broke up a fight at Queens of the Stone Age's Madison Square Garden show.

Watch him here:

