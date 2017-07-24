WATCH: Josh Homme Takes Down Yet Another Heckler

Foo Fighters & Queens Of The Stone Age's LPs "Inspired Each Other"
Dave Grohl has revealed the bands recorded their Concrete And Gold and Villains albums just "across the parking lot" from each other.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Josh Homme takes down another heckler (NSFW! Strong language)
From Splendour In The Grass 2017. Credit:Triple J
00:49
The Queens Of The Stone Age frontman isn’t taking any nonsense from an Aussie crowd member.
We all know that riling up Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme is a thankless task.
But one Australian fan made a special effort to get his attention last weekend, when the band played Splendour In The Grass festival in Byron Bay. Big Josh spotted the guy immediately, standing on the shoulders of a friend:
He said: “That guy stood up on that guy just to give me the finger. But he gave me the wrong fucking one.”
He went on, “Isn’t it really this one that you want to do?” - before performing an obscene hand gesture that you have to see to believe, courtesy of Australian radio station Triple J.
Homme finished by saying, “Get down, it’s past your fucking bedtime, son…” before leading the band into the next track.
Some Homme-watchers might say he’s losing his touch - or just in a more mellow mood than usual. As our compilation shows… nobody got pulled out of the crowd this time, for instance.
Josh Homme’s Angriest Moments
There is one rule in rock ’n’ roll that you must always, always obey: NEVER throw anything at Josh Homme.
02:48
Queens Of The Stone Age's new album, Villains, is released on 25 August. You can listen to the first single, The Way You Used To Do below:
Dave Grohl has revealed the bands recorded their Concrete And Gold and Villains albums just "across the parking lot" from each other.
See the band's latest visuals ahead of their live dates and forthcoming album, which is set for release on 25 August 2017.
Find out where Josh Homme and co. will play in the capital for their 2017 Villains tour.
Plus, the frontman reveals that “1920s jazz” is his main musical influence at the moment…
4pm - 7pm
Text 83936
The Oasis legend has told Radio X why he thinks the reality dating show is "where it's at" ahead of tonight's final.
The band have spoken out following the tragic news of their singer's suicide on Thursday 20 July.
Comments
Powered by Facebook