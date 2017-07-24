WATCH: Josh Homme Takes Down Yet Another Heckler

We all know that riling up Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme is a thankless task.

But one Australian fan made a special effort to get his attention last weekend, when the band played Splendour In The Grass festival in Byron Bay. Big Josh spotted the guy immediately, standing on the shoulders of a friend:

He said: “That guy stood up on that guy just to give me the finger. But he gave me the wrong fucking one.”

He went on, “Isn’t it really this one that you want to do?” - before performing an obscene hand gesture that you have to see to believe, courtesy of Australian radio station Triple J.

Homme finished by saying, “Get down, it’s past your fucking bedtime, son…” before leading the band into the next track.

Some Homme-watchers might say he’s losing his touch - or just in a more mellow mood than usual. As our compilation shows… nobody got pulled out of the crowd this time, for instance.

Play Josh Homme’s Angriest Moments There is one rule in rock ’n’ roll that you must always, always obey: NEVER throw anything at Josh Homme. 02:48

Queens Of The Stone Age's new album, Villains, is released on 25 August. You can listen to the first single, The Way You Used To Do below: