WATCH: Queens Of The Stone Age Share Teaser Video

Queens Of The Stone Age have dropped an epic new teaser, which sees Josh Homme and co. perform on stage.

Watch the video, which is entitled "Here. We. Come.." below:

Play QOTSA - Here. We. Come.. Villians album teaser trailer 01:10

Villains is the title of the band's tour and forthcoming LP, which is set for release in August this year, and features lead track The Way You Used To Do.

As previously revealed in a hilarious teaser video , the new album has been produced by Mark Ronson, co-produced by Mark Rankin and mixed by Alan Moulder. It’s the band’s first release since 2013’s …Like Clockwork.

The album showcases a new sound for the band, as Josh Homme told Radio X’s Gordon Smart: “It dawned on me that if you’re lucky enough to have a sound that’s your own, if you’re not careful, by the seventh record you could become parody, like a cartoon character on the wall, you know?

"So I think this record’s about hanging on to what’s important about us, but re-appropriating how that sounds, you know what I mean?”

Meanwhile, the No One Knows rockers have added an extra London date to the UK leg of their tour at the SSE Wembley Arena, and tickets are on sale now.

SEE THE QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - VILLAINS TRACKLISTING

FEET DON’T FAIL ME

THE WAY YOU USED TO DO

DOMESTICATED ANIMALS

FORTRESS

HEAD LIKE A HAUNTED HOUSE

UN-REBORN AGAIN

HIDEAWAY

THE EVIL HAS LANDED

VILLAINS OF CIRCUMSTANCE

