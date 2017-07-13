WATCH: Queens Of The Stone Age Share Teaser Video

13th July 2017, 14:00

See the band's latest visuals ahead of their live dates and forthcoming album, which is set for release on 25 August 2017.

Queens Of The Stone Age teaser video

Queens Of The Stone Age have dropped an epic new teaser, which sees Josh Homme and co. perform on stage.

Watch the video, which is entitled "Here. We. Come.." below: 

Play

QOTSA - Here. We. Come.. Villians album teaser trailer

01:10

Villains is the title of the band's tour and forthcoming LP, which is set for release in August this year, and features lead track The Way You Used To Do.

As previously revealed in a hilarious teaser videothe new album has been produced by Mark Ronson, co-produced by Mark Rankin and mixed by Alan Moulder. It’s the band’s first release since 2013’s …Like Clockwork.

The album showcases a new sound for the band, as Josh Homme told Radio X’s Gordon Smart: “It dawned on me that if you’re lucky enough to have a sound that’s your own, if you’re not careful, by the seventh record you could become parody, like a cartoon character on the wall, you know? 

"So I think this record’s about hanging on to what’s important about us, but re-appropriating how that sounds, you know what I mean?”

Meanwhile, the No One Knows rockers have added an extra London date to the UK leg of their tour at the SSE Wembley Arena, and tickets are on sale now.

Buy Tickets Button 450 wide

SEE THE QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - VILLAINS TRACKLISTING

FEET DON’T FAIL ME
THE WAY YOU USED TO DO
DOMESTICATED ANIMALS
FORTRESS
HEAD LIKE A HAUNTED HOUSE
UN-REBORN AGAIN
HIDEAWAY
THE EVIL HAS LANDED
VILLAINS OF CIRCUMSTANCE

SEE THE QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - VILLAINS UK TOUR DATES:

18 November The SSE Arena, Wembley
19 November Manchester Arena
21 November The O2, London
23 November Usher Hall, Edinburgh
24 November 3Arena, Dublin

 

Comments

Latest Queens Of The Stone Age Tickets Powered by Ticketmaster

Download the Radio X app

Latest on Queens Of The Stone Age

Now Playing

News