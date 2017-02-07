PHOTOS: Queens Of The Stone Age Tease New Material

Picture Gallery Queens Of The Stone Age Slam "Fascist Clown Penis" Trump
The No One Knows outfit condemned the US President in a passionate rant on Instagram.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Josh Homme and co. have shared pictures hinting that they're back in the studio.
Queens Of The Stone Age have teased what seems to be a return to the studio.
Taking to Instagram, the rockers have shared a selection of photos which suggest new music - and the first studio release since 2015's ...Like Clockwork album - could be on its way.
The first image shared by the Feel Good Hit Of The Summer rockers appears to obscure a tracklisting or song titles, while the other snaps feature blurred out studio equipment and a selection of guitars.
One snap in particular sees a guitar etched with HWY 1 lyrics by Them Crooked Vultures, hinting at more possible collaborations from Homme's supergroup, which features Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Led Zeppelin's John Paul Jones.
As for what comes from the band next? We'll just have to Keep Our Eyes Peeled....
The band haven't just been focusing on the music, however, taking out time to slam Donald Trump and his travel ban.
Taking to Instagram, the band posted an image of the new US President and called him "a shallow, inept, multi-bankrupt declaring, narcissistic, narrow minded, out of touch, objectifying, barf inducing, fascist, clown penis".
See their full post below:
The No One Knows outfit condemned the US President in a passionate rant on Instagram.
Josh Homme and his monstrous riffs look likely to return this year.
The Queens Of The Stone Age frontman is seen calling the man a "f**king loser".
7pm - 10pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook