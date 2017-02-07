PHOTOS: Queens Of The Stone Age Tease New Material

Queens Of The Stone Age have teased what seems to be a return to the studio.

Taking to Instagram, the rockers have shared a selection of photos which suggest new music - and the first studio release since 2015's ...Like Clockwork album - could be on its way.

The first image shared by the Feel Good Hit Of The Summer rockers appears to obscure a tracklisting or song titles, while the other snaps feature blurred out studio equipment and a selection of guitars.

One snap in particular sees a guitar etched with HWY 1 lyrics by Them Crooked Vultures, hinting at more possible collaborations from Homme's supergroup, which features Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Led Zeppelin's John Paul Jones.

As for what comes from the band next? We'll just have to Keep Our Eyes Peeled....

The band haven't just been focusing on the music, however, taking out time to slam Donald Trump and his travel ban.

Taking to Instagram, the band posted an image of the new US President and called him "a shallow, inept, multi-bankrupt declaring, narcissistic, narrow minded, out of touch, objectifying, barf inducing, fascist, clown penis".

