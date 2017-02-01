Queens Of The Stone Age Slam "Fascist Clown Penis" Trump

Queens Of The Stone Age have slammed Donald Trump as a "fascist" and "inept" President.

The band - who are fronted by Josh Homme - took to Instagram to condemn the US President, posting an image of him, which was captioned: "This man is a shallow, inept, multi-bankrupt declaring, narcissistic, narrow minded, out of touch, objectifying, barf inducing, fascist, clown penis... who also happens to be re-stup-redicu-lame."

See their post here:

The Feel Good Hit Of The Summer outfit finished off their post with a quote from Irish political theorist Edmund Burke, which read: "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

QOTSA aren't the only stars to publicly slate Trump since he took office.

James Corden used his platform on The Late Late Show to post a video condemning the President's "executive order on immigration".

See his powerful video below: