Queens Of The Stone Age Confirm First Live Date Of 2017

PHOTOS: Queens Of The Stone Age Tease New Material
Josh Homme and co. have shared pictures hinting that they're back in the studio.
The No One Knows rockers have announced they will play Fuji Rock 2017.
Queens Of The Stone Age have announced their first live date of 2017.
The No One Knows outfit have confirmed they will play Japan's Fuji Rock-which they last played in 2002.
Josh Homme and co. will be joined at the festival, which takes place from 28-30 July, by the likes of LCD Soundsystem, The XX and Catfish And The Bottlemen.
Meanwhile, the band have teased the release of new material by sharing cryptic photos of themselves in the studio, with one appearing to show song titles.
A new record would mark Queens Of The Stone Age's first studio release since 2013's ...Like Clockwork.
The No One Knows outfit condemned the US President in a passionate rant on Instagram.
Josh Homme and his monstrous riffs look likely to return this year.
