Queens Of The Stone Age Confirm First Live Date Of 2017

10th February 2017, 17:10

The No One Knows rockers have announced they will play Fuji Rock 2017.

Josh Homme Queens Of The Stone Age 2014

Queens Of The Stone Age have announced their first live date of 2017.

The No One Knows outfit have confirmed they will play Japan's Fuji Rock-which they last played in 2002. 

Josh Homme and co. will be joined at the festival, which takes place from 28-30 July, by the likes of LCD Soundsystem, The XX and Catfish And The Bottlemen.

Meanwhile, the band have teased the release of new material by sharing cryptic photos of themselves in the studio, with one appearing to show song titles.

 

...

A photo posted by QOTSA (@queensofthestoneage) onFeb 6, 2017 at 8:05pm PST

A new record would mark Queens Of The Stone Age's first studio release since 2013's ...Like Clockwork.

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Queens of the Stone Age

Now Playing

Gordon Smart

7pm - 10pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Gordon Smart

News