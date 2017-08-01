Queens Of The Stone Age Cancel Festival Date Due To "Injury"

1st August 2017, 12:12

Josh Homme and co. have apologised to their fans for any inconvenience.

Queens Of The Stone Age have been forced to cancel their forthcoming date at Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival.

The No One Knows rockers were set to play the event, which takes place at Golden Gate Park at San Francisco, on Saturday 12 August, but can no longer fulfil their commitment.

A tweet from the festival reads: "Due to injury, Queens of the Stone Age's previously announced appearance August 12 at Outside Lands has been cancelled."

The band also took to their social media to write: " Queens apologize for any inconvenience & we look forward to returning to the Bay Area at a later date."

It's unclear what exactly the injury is or who has sustained it, but it's unlikely it will affect their UK tour dates, which will take place this November.

Meanwhile, QOTSA's album is set for release on 25 August, and the band have released several teasers so far.

The latest sees the band in the recording studio, with band members Troy Van Leeuwen and Michael Shuman driving in a classic car and features none other than Mark Ronson. 

Watch it here:

Queens Of The Stone Age Share New Villains teaser

Their album is released on 25 August 2017.

It came hot on the heels of another trailer, which sees the band perform live.

QOTSA - Here. We. Come.. Villians album teaser trailer

That's not the only taste they've given us of their Villains LP, unveiling first single, The Way You Used To Do, in June.

Listen to here: 

The album showcases a new sound for the band, as Josh Homme told Radio X’s Gordon Smart: “It dawned on me that if you’re lucky enough to have a sound that’s your own, if you’re not careful, by the seventh record you could become parody, like a cartoon character on the wall, you know? 

"So I think this record’s about hanging on to what’s important about us, but re-appropriating how that sounds, you know what I mean?”

See their Villians UK tour dates below:

16 April - Glasgow - Hydro Arena
17 April - Dublin - O2 Arena
18 April - Belfast - Odyssey
20 April - Manchester - MEN Arena
21 April - Birmingham - NIA
22 April - London - Wembley Arena - SOLD OUT
23 April - London - Wembley Arena

