Have Queens Of The Stone Age Just Revealed The Title Of Their New Album?

Listen Have Queens Of The Stone Age "Just Finished" Their New Album?
According to reports, the follow-up to 2013's ...Like Clockwork is ready.
The No One Knows rockers have teased their return and announced new tour dates.
Queens Of The Stone age have teased their return and announced their Austrailing and New Zealand tour dates.
Taking to Twitter, the Feel Good Hit Of The Summer outfit shared an image which features the words "Coming" and "TwentyFive".
April 6, 2017
Josh Homme and co. have also confirmed four tour dates, with one taking place in the Kiwi city of Auckland, with the other three in Australia's Darwin, Sydney and Melbourne.
See their announcement here:
Excited to announce we'll be returning to Australia & NZ this July! Tickets on sale Wed 12 April. Pre-sale info at https://t.co/NAoxx9XzRB pic.twitter.com/TQ3TXDDtFT— QOTSA (@qotsa) April 6, 2017
They're back!
Josh Homme and co. have shared pictures hinting that they're back in the studio.
