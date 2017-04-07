Have Queens Of The Stone Age Just Revealed The Title Of Their New Album?

Queens Of The Stone age have teased their return and announced their Austrailing and New Zealand tour dates.

Taking to Twitter, the Feel Good Hit Of The Summer outfit shared an image which features the words "Coming" and "TwentyFive".

Josh Homme and co. have also confirmed four tour dates, with one taking place in the Kiwi city of Auckland, with the other three in Australia's Darwin, Sydney and Melbourne.

See their announcement here: