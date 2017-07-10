Queens Of The Stone Age Add Extra London Date To UK Tour

Has Josh Homme Just Hinted At A Secret QOTSA UK Festival Set?
Plus, the frontman reveals that “1920s jazz” is his main musical influence at the moment…
Find out where else Josh Homme and co. will play in the capital for their 2017 Villains tour.
Queens Of The Stone Age have added a new date to the UK leg of their Villains Tour.
The No One Knows rockers have taken to Twitter this morning to announce that "due to phenomenal demand" they will now play the SSE Arena Wembley on 18 November 2017.
Just announced, a second London show has been added for 18 November at @ssearena . Tickets on sale Thursday 13 July. https://t.co/05TqQnqwyY pic.twitter.com/csOh3H1ZkV— QOTSA (@qotsa) July 10, 2017
Tickets go on sale on Thursday 13 July.
Meanwhile, the band have announced the details of their new Villians album, and unveiled its first single.
Listen to previous Record Of The Week, The Way You Used To Do:
Josh Homme and co have confirmed details of their seventh album Villains, due this August and single The Way You Used To Do. PLUS: UK tour dates are on the way.
Josh Homme takes a lie detector test and fails… unveiling the new LP title - Villains - and producer - Mark Ronson!
The rockers have updated their website with an interactive old-school television set.
