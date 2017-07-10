Queens Of The Stone Age Add Extra London Date To UK Tour

10th July 2017, 10:32

Find out where else Josh Homme and co. will play in the capital for their 2017 Villains tour.

Queens Of The Stone Age 2017

Queens Of The Stone Age have added a new date to the UK leg of their Villains Tour. 

The No One Knows rockers have taken to Twitter this morning to announce that "due to phenomenal demand" they will now play the SSE Arena Wembley on 18 November 2017.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday 13 July.

Meanwhile, the band have announced the details of their new Villians album, and unveiled its first single.

Listen to previous Record Of The Week, The Way You Used To Do:

SEE THE QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE'S UK TOUR DATES:

18 NOVEMEBER THE SSE ARENA WEMBLEY
19 NOVEMBER MANCHESTER ARENA
21 NOVEMBER THE O2, LONDON
23 NOVEMBER USHER HALL, EDINBURGH
24 NOVEMBER 3ARENA, DUBLIN

Comments

Latest Queens Of The Stone Age Tickets Powered by Ticketmaster

Download the Radio X app

Latest on Queens Of The Stone Age

Now Playing

Johnny Vaughan

4pm - 7pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Johnny Vaughan

News