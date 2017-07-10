Queens Of The Stone Age Add Extra London Date To UK Tour

Queens Of The Stone Age have added a new date to the UK leg of their Villains Tour.

The No One Knows rockers have taken to Twitter this morning to announce that "due to phenomenal demand" they will now play the SSE Arena Wembley on 18 November 2017.

Just announced, a second London show has been added for 18 November at @ssearena . Tickets on sale Thursday 13 July. https://t.co/05TqQnqwyY pic.twitter.com/csOh3H1ZkV — QOTSA (@qotsa) July 10, 2017

Tickets go on sale on Thursday 13 July.

Meanwhile, the band have announced the details of their new Villians album, and unveiled its first single.

Listen to previous Record Of The Week, The Way You Used To Do:

SEE THE QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE'S UK TOUR DATES:

18 NOVEMEBER THE SSE ARENA WEMBLEY

19 NOVEMBER MANCHESTER ARENA

21 NOVEMBER THE O2, LONDON

23 NOVEMBER USHER HALL, EDINBURGH

24 NOVEMBER 3ARENA, DUBLIN