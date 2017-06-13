Queens Of The Stone Age Tease New Album

Watch WATCH: Josh Homme’s Angriest Onstage Moments
There is one rule in rock ’n’ roll that you must always, always obey: NEVER throw anything at Josh Homme.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The rockers have updated their website with an interactive old-school television set.
Queens Of The Stone Age have appeared to tease new material online.
The Feel Good Hit Of The Summer rockers are gearing up to release their seventh studio album and the follow-up to 2013's ...Like Clockwork for some time now, and now it seems they've upped the ante by updating their official website.
On it features a vintage TV, which appears to display a snippets of noise when its dial is turned.
https://t.co/10f1q187t8 @b0neface— QOTSA (@qotsa) June 12, 2017
The TV set and its channels also brandish the words: “Mumbo Jumbo,” “13,” “Tutti Frutti,” “Reclaim Everything,” “It’s a ‘Beautiful’ Day in the U.S.A.,” “Askew,” “Gold Standard,” “Enteen,” “1976 Evil,” and “All My Confusion Is Waving Goodbye" - which could be a clue to the album's tracklisting.
The No One Knows rockers previously shared images on their Instagram, announcing that they'd finished their album and even sharing potential artwork with the name Twenty Five.
There is one rule in rock ’n’ roll that you must always, always obey: NEVER throw anything at Josh Homme.
The No One Knows rockers have teased their return and announced new tour dates.
According to reports, the follow-up to 2013's ...Like Clockwork is ready.
4pm - 7pm
Text 83936
The Undertones Teenage Kicks
Arcade Fire Everything Now
The Killers Mr. Brightside
Ariana Grande's benefit concert, which featured the likes of Coldplay and Liam Gallagher, has been viewed a record amount of times.
Tune into Radio X to hear Gordon Smart chat to Brandon Flowers and co. tomorrow from 7.45pm.
Comments
Powered by Facebook